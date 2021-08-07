IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Strike In Quick Succession For India
India vs England, 1 Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah struck in quick succession to remove Rory Burns and Zak Crawley.
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah got the wickets of Rory Burns and Zak Crawley early on Day 4 to give India a good start. England were at 25/0 at the end of Day 3, trailing by 70 runs in the first Test match against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India posted a score of 278 runs in the first innings in response to England's 183, taking a lead of 95 runs. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja scored half-centuries for India. Rahul made a fine comeback to Test cricket with his 84 runs, he held the fort from one end as wickets kept tumbling from the other. Later Rahul was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja who scored 56 runs batting at number seven. England fast bowler Ollie Robinson took his maiden five-wicket haul, while veteran pacer James Anderson returned with four wickets. Anderson also became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, surpassing Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets on Friday. On Day 4, the Indian team will look to restrict England to a total that can be easily chased in the fourth innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Score, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- 15:59 (IST)Another Wicket!Bumrah to Crawley, OUT good catch by Pant. England in trouble now.Crawley c Pant b Bumrah 6(7)England 46/2, trail by 49 runs
- 15:50 (IST)FOUR!Siraj to Crawley, FOUR to third man. Batsman completely missed the line and luckily he gets the boundary.England 41/1, trail by 54 runs
- 15:49 (IST)OUT!Siraj to Rory Burns, OUT caught behind. Siraj gets the first wicket.Burns c Pant b Siraj 18(49)England 37/1, trail by 58 runs
- 15:38 (IST)Bumrah to Burns, FOUR to square leg. Excellent timing from Burns.England 34/0, trail by 61 runs.
- 15:32 (IST)First Runs!Siraj to Sibley, 2 Runs flicked to fine leg. First runs of the day for England.England 27/0, trail by 68 runs.
- 15:16 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to Day 4 of the first Test match between England and India that is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England were at 25/0, trailing by 70 runs at the end of Day 3. India posted a total of 278 runs in the first innings and took a lead of 95 runs. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja both scored fifties for India while England's Ollie Robinson took five wickets and veteran pacer James Anderson picked four wickets. Day 4 will be crucial for both the teams and is also the moving day of this Test match after two days were interrupted due to rain.