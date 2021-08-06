IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Look To Put India In Driver's Seat
India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Rain interrupted play shortly after start of play on Day 3.
Day 3 of the first Test between England and India had barely started before rain interrupted play. However, play has resumed with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease for India. The second day was shortened majorly due to rain, where India's KL Rahul and England's ageless James Anderson were the top performers. Rahul marked his Test comeback with a fine half-century and he was unbeaten on 57 at the end of Day 2. While Anderson was yet again the biggest star for the English team as he took two wickets in two balls in the second session that took his team on top after Indian openers dominated the first session. Anderson dismissed the biggest stalwarts of the Indian middle-order- Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. He also equaled Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after taking his 619th wicket. Earlier Indian pacers bundled England out for 183 runs with the heroics of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The last two sessions of Day 2 were almost washed out due to rain. India were at 125/4 with KL Rahul batting on 57 and Rishabh Pant batting on 7. Both Rahul and Pant will look to reduce the trail of 58 runs and put India in a commanding position. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Day 3, Live, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- 16:28 (IST)Play To Resume At 4:35 PM IST!If there will be no rain then the play will resume at 4:30 PM IST.
If there is no further rain, play will resume at 12:05 local time (4:35PM IST). Lunch has been delayed to 13:30 local time (6:00PM IST). #ENGvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021
- 16:24 (IST)Update!Updated session timings.
Updated session timings.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021
1205 - 1330 - 1st session
1330 - 1410 - break
1410 -1625 - 2nd session
1625 - 1645 - break
1645 - 1900 - 3rd session
+30 minutes. We have lost 6 overs. 92 overs remaining #ENGvIND
- 16:02 (IST)More Rain!Rain started again! There will be more delay.
There will be a further delay as it has started to again #ENGvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021
- 15:41 (IST)Rain Stops The Play!Not again! Rain stopped the play.India 132/4, trail by 51 runsKL Rahul- 58*Rishabh Pant- 13*James Anderson- 2/22
- 15:40 (IST)FOUR!Anderson to Pant, FOUR, cracking shot to mid-off.India 132/4
- 15:35 (IST)Robinson In Attack!No Broad, no Curran, Robinson will continue from the other end.
- 15:32 (IST)First Run!Anderson to Rahul, 1 run to cover point. First run of the day.
- 15:29 (IST)Action Begins!KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are on crease, James Anderson is ready with the ball.
- 15:17 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to Day 3 of the first Test match between England and India that is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Two sessions of the second day were washed out due to rain after the heroics of James Anderson who struck twice after India's dominating first session. KL Rahul scored a half-century on his Test comeback, he stood for a 97-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. India were at 125/4 with KL Rahul batting on 57 and Rishabh Pant on 7. Both the batsmen will look to reduce the trail of 58 runs and put India in dominating position again.\
Hello and good morning from Trent Bridge. It is Day 3 of the first Test today and here are the sessions timings with 98 overs to be bowled (if no )— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021
1100 - 1300 - 1st Session
1300 - 1340 - break
1340 - 1555 - 2nd Session
1555 - 1615 - break
1615 - 1830 - 3rd Session pic.twitter.com/AWAwCfhTj1