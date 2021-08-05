On Day 2, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to carry on from their watchful start to help India go past England's score of 183 in the first Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The first day was completely dominated by India as the pacers bundled England out for 183 runs and later when Indian openers came to bat they looked confident right from the start. The visitors were at 21 for no loss at the end of Day 1 trailing by 162 runs, with Rohit and Rahul both batting on 9. Jasprit Bumrah was the hero of Indian bowling attack on Day 1 with his four wickets while Mohammed Shami picked three wickets. Shardul Thakur also played a key role with his two wickets in an over that included Joe Root's wicket as well, who was the lone star for the hosts. Root scored 64 runs in the first innings and he also became the highest run-getter for England in international cricket. However, the English captain had little support, with Jonny Bairstow (29) and Zak Crawley (27) the only other real contributors from the top and middle order. Sam Curran scored a quick unbeaten 27 to help add some crucial runs for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

