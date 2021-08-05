IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Look To Capitalise On Good Start
India vs England Live Cricket Score: India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be looking to carry on from where they left off on Day 2 of the 1st Test.
On Day 2, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to carry on from their watchful start to help India go past England's score of 183 in the first Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The first day was completely dominated by India as the pacers bundled England out for 183 runs and later when Indian openers came to bat they looked confident right from the start. The visitors were at 21 for no loss at the end of Day 1 trailing by 162 runs, with Rohit and Rahul both batting on 9. Jasprit Bumrah was the hero of Indian bowling attack on Day 1 with his four wickets while Mohammed Shami picked three wickets. Shardul Thakur also played a key role with his two wickets in an over that included Joe Root's wicket as well, who was the lone star for the hosts. Root scored 64 runs in the first innings and he also became the highest run-getter for England in international cricket. However, the English captain had little support, with Jonny Bairstow (29) and Zak Crawley (27) the only other real contributors from the top and middle order. Sam Curran scored a quick unbeaten 27 to help add some crucial runs for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:47 (IST)First Runs On Day 2!Robinson to Rohit, FOUR, poor delivery and Rohit punished it to square leg. First runs for India on Day 2.India 25/4
- 15:43 (IST)3 Back To Back Maiden Overs!What a start it is from England! Most experienced James Anderson attacking from one end and Ollie Robinson who is just playing his second Test match doing the job from the other end. Three back to back maiden overs for England. Brilliant start.India 21/0
- 15:37 (IST)Robinson In Attack!Ollie Robinson comes into attack. Tricky decision by English captain Joe Root, no Stuart Broad, no Sam Curran but its Robinson who is just playing his second Test match and today he is opening the bowling along with James Anderson.
- 15:34 (IST)Maiden Over!Maiden over by James Anderson, good swing bowling. KL Rahul was not looking in a good shape in the first over of the Day 2.India 21/0
- 15:30 (IST)Action Begins!Indian Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are on the crease to start the second day's play. England's most experienced bowler James Anderson is ready with the ball.
- 14:57 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between England and India that is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Day 1 was completely dominated by the Indian pacers as they bundled England out for 183 runs and later Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave a confident start. India were at 21/0 at the end of Day 1 and trailing by 162 runs. Rohit-Rahul pair will look to take the maximum advantage of the good start. While the start-studded English pace attack will look to take early wickets on Day 2 and dominate the Indian batting lineup.