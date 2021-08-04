England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India. KL Rahul has been drafted into the side in place of the injured Shubman Gill, with Mayank Agarwal also suffering a concussion two days before the match. India have opted for the sole spinner in Ravindra Jadeja as Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out, while Ishant Sharma has also not been picked. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have come in. It will be a tough challenge for Virat Kohli, considering India's recent defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The Kane Williamson-led side won by eight wickets in the WTC final. Kohli also received plenty of criticism for his team selection in the WTC final. Against England, he will be hoping to not repeat those mistakes. Meanwhile, Joe Root will be relying a lot on his pacers and is expected to rotate between Stuart Broad and James Anderson, keeping their age in mind. Ben Stokes' absence will be a huge blow to England's ambitions against India. The all-rounder pulled out due to mental health issues. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test Live Cricket Updates And Score, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham