England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India. KL Rahul has been drafted into the side in place of the injured Shubman Gill, with Mayank Agarwal also suffering a concussion two days before the match. India have opted for the sole spinner in Ravindra Jadeja as Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out, while Ishant Sharma has also not been picked. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have come in. It will be a tough challenge for Virat Kohli, considering India's recent defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The Kane Williamson-led side won by eight wickets in the WTC final. Kohli also received plenty of criticism for his team selection in the WTC final. Against England, he will be hoping to not repeat those mistakes. Meanwhile, Joe Root will be relying a lot on his pacers and is expected to rotate between Stuart Broad and James Anderson, keeping their age in mind. Ben Stokes' absence will be a huge blow to England's ambitions against India. The all-rounder pulled out due to mental health issues. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test Live Cricket Updates And Score, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- 15:16 (IST)England Playing XI!Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Sam Curran are back in the England Test team. Pacer Ollie Robinson also comes back in the playing XI.England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
- 15:13 (IST)India Playing XI!KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma. No Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
- 15:03 (IST)England Win Toss, Opt To Bat!England have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test match against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- 15:01 (IST)Vaughan Predicts Scoreline!England Michael Vaughan has predicted India to win the series 3-1.
Evening all .. Can't wait for the Test series to start tomorrow .. The best format by a country mile .. India favourites & rightly so .. England have so many key players missing .. But it India don't pick @imjadeja they must be bloody bonkers .. #ENGvIND .. India to Win 3-1 !— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 3, 2021
- 14:52 (IST)Start Of WTC 2!This series will also kick off the second cycle of the World Test Championship. The points system in this WTC is simple, every Test win has the same number of points irrespective of the number of matches.12 points for each win, a draw will fetch 4 points while a tied game will give 6 points to both the teams.
- 14:33 (IST)Who Will Open With Rohit!There's a lot of speculation on the Indian playing XI after Mayank Agarwal got injured and ruled out of the first Test match. As of now, India have the option of going with KL Rahul or Hanuma Vihari for the opening slot with Rohit Sharma. Rahul scored a century in the practice game that has definitely made his contention stronger but that century came when he batted in the middle order at No.5. The last time when Rahul played a Test match in England in 2018 he scored a brilliant century but after that, he was dropped from the team with a string of poor performances. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were also added to the squad earlier but the duo will not feature in the opening Test match.
- 14:01 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test match between England and India, at Trent Bridge. It will be a tough challenge for India, considering their recent defeat against New Zealand in the WTC final. Stay tuned for further updates!