India beat England in the second Test at Lord's on Monday to take a 1-0 series lead in the five-match series. The match saw some dramatic twists before an unbeaten 89-run stand between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah allowed India to declare just after Lunch and then bowl England out with less than nine overs to go for a stalemate to register a 151-run victory. The match also saw plenty of heated moments between the two teams. The England players took a special interest in having a go at Bumrah, after he had tried to bounce out James Anderson in the hosts' first innings. KL Rahul, who was named player of the match for his gritty century in the first innings, said that the on-field chatter ended up motivating the team to go for the win.

"With two competitive teams you're going to see a lot of heart and great skills and some words," the India opener said after the win.

"We don't mind a bit of banter, but if you go after one of our guys all eleven will come right back," Rahul said.

"That got us going, and the bowlers were really pumped to go out and have a crack," he said about the on-field chat.

After England won the toss and put India in to bat, KL Rahul set up India's 364-run total in the first innings with a brilliant knock of 129 off 250 deliveries. Rahul put on 126 runs with his opening partner Rohit Sharma, who fell for 83 and then a stand of 117 with his skipper Virat Kohli, who made 42.

"I've been looking at it every morning to see if they've put it up permanently," Rahul said about having his name on the Lord's Honours Board.

Promoted

"Really happy that the hundred could set up a victory for India," he said.

"Put into bat, we had to go out and give the team a good start and put up a total. The opening partnership was really crucial," he said.