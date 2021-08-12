England fast bowler Stuart Broad is in no hurry and will take time to prepare for the Ashes after being ruled out of the entire Test series against India. Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday which revealed a tear. The right-arm pacer sustained the injury during warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's. "Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles, then during the warm-up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I'd been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad said in an Instagram post.

"I actually turned to @jimmya9 and asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was nowhere near me, I knew I was in trouble. Scans say Grade 3 calf. All so innocuous."

The first Ashes Test will be played at Brisbane's Gabba from December 8 to 12 ahead of a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 16 to 20.

"Season over and sad to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps and be the fittest I can be heading out there," Broad continued.

"Big focus in my brain. Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I'll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs and wickets in the glorious Lord's sunshine," he added.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test.

The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind. The second Test begins on Thursday.