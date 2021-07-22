Having joined Team India in their bio-secure bubble, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took to social media to thank head coach Ravi Shastri for giving him a "grand welcome". India are set to face England in a five-match Test series, and they are currently playing a warm-up game vs County XI in Durham. Pant had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had been isolated away from the rest of the squad. He linked up with the team on Thursday. Posting few photos on Twitter Pant said, ""Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome".



Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome pic.twitter.com/qy8QN2waqv — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 22, 2021

Having tested positive for COVID-19, Pant couldn't feature in the warm-up game. He had to return two negative RT-PCR test reports before joining the squad.

The upcoming five-match series will be played after India's defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Pant's arrival is good news for India as they now have a specialist wicket-keeper available with them.

Reserve wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha had been isolating after being deemed a close contact of Dayanand Garani, India's training assistant who also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier in the day BCCI posted on Twitter to welcome Pant into the team. The Indian cricket board wrote: "Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back".

Meanwhile, India's limited-overs team is currently touring Sri Lanka.

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India will now face Sri Lanka in a dead-rubber third ODI on Friday.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series. India are being led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid.