On Monday, India skittled England out for 120 runs to register a 151-run victory in second Test of the five-match series. A day later, India's head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his delight on Twitter following the team's crushing victory over England at Lord's. "To win at Home Of Cricket as a player and coach is something very special," Shastri wrote on the microblogging site, along with a picture of the Indian cricketers and staff. "Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia," Shastri added.

The post soon became the talk of the town as fans flooded the comments section, praising the Indian coach for his impact on the team.

"Great job sir. You have filled our lives with full of motivation and enthusiasm in last 6 years. Have helped us believe in us in our domains as well. You are truly inspirational. Haven't seen you playing back in late 80s but we will always remember your grit in the team today," Wrote a user in the comment box of the post.

"Doesn't matter what people say but you deserve all the credit for building this team. This team wins all over the world and you built it," said another cricket enthusiast.

On Monday, during the fifth and final day of the second Test match, seamers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket during India's second innings.

When they came out to bowl, they took seven wickets between them as India registered a thumping win over England.

With this win, Virat Kohli and his team took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Interestingly, this was India's third win in the longest format of the game at the 'Home Of Cricket'. And Ravi Shastri was part of the Indian contingent on two of these occasions -- first as a player and then as a coach.

India registered their first-ever win in Lord's in 1986 under Kapil Dev's captaincy, who also was the Man of the Match in that game. Shastri was part of the team that had defeated England at Lord's.

However, after that, India had to wait for 28 years to record their second win in red-ball cricket at Lord's. India won their second game under MS Dhoni in 2014.

Shastri was also at the helm of the Indian team when they were handed a humiliating defeat by England inside three days at Lord's in 2018. And several questions were raised about the Indian team management after they slumped to an innings and 159-run defeat.

India and England will next face each other in the third Test at the Headingley, Leeds, which starts on August 25.