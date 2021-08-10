Ahead of the upcoming second Test match against England, R Sridhar seems to have come up with a new fielding drill for Team india players, including wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The BCCI took to social media to post a video of Sridhar training Pant with a unique method, which also included Prasidh Krishna, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari. Posting the video on Twitter, the BCCI also captioned it as, "How is that for a drill? Fielding coach @coach_rsridhar keeping the boys on their toes. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND @RishabhPant17 @Wriddhipops @prasidh43 @Hanumavihari".

Here is the video:

In the video the Indian fielding coach can be seen batting with Pant behind the stumps. Two men are placed on either side of Sridhar, apparently to distract Pant, who receives deliveries from the bowler.

The two players on either side of Sridhar pass balls to one another even as the bowler at the far end delivers.

The series is level at 0-0 after the first Test match at Trent Bridge was drawn and both sides will be aiming to grab a win in the second Test at Lord's.

Promoted

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI also posted some training pics of India cricketers on Twitter. Here are the pictures:

Meanwhile, coach Ravi Shastri also posted a photo on social media where he is seen posing from the Lord's balcony. Shastri captioned it as: "Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here... #TeamIndia".

Here is the picture:

Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here... #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/txmelmxJ2Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 10, 2021

The second Test match is scheduled to begin from August 12.