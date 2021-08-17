India produced a stunning display in the second Test to beat England by 151 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday. Going into Day 5, England held the advantage with India on 181 for six and Rishabh Pant the only recognised batsman left. Things got better for the hosts as Pant fell to Ollie Robinson before he could do any serious damage. Soon enough, India found themselves at 209 for eight with England in the box seat. However, Jaspirt Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's defiant partnership put India back on top, and then the carnage began at Lord's.

The Indian bowlers, fired up by the batting heroics of Bumrah and Shami, and the on-field clashes with the English, tore into the opposition batting line-up. Few would have envisaged what followed.

Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Shami went about dismantling the England batting line-up. Siraj ended up with four wickets in the second innings as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 120, giving India a crucial series lead.

Twitter went into a frenzy. Former cricketers and people from all walks of life congratulated Team India on an inspired performance while many others shared some hilarious memes to celebrate the team's victory.

Here are some of the best memes we could find on Twitter:

Aussies to England :)



What a year for Test match Cricket.

Sydney, Gabba and Lords within a span of 8 months. Doesn't get better. Still feeling the joy of all these victories. pic.twitter.com/U51K6MyZqO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2021

That's one of the finest Test match wins! Ever. This is India's greatest ever side. You should be proud that you are watching this side play such world-class cricket.#IndvsEng #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/KN5fS82MbK — Lovepreet Singh (@lovekamboj377) August 16, 2021

Kohli to Siraj : it's your turn to bowl, we want to win this one.

Siraj:#IndvsEng #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/osuvSdIn10 — SaurabhV (@100rab_v) August 16, 2021

Justin Langer be like: I told you

"Never mess with the Indians" #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/jAFvpXlGAX — Muskan Katoch (@_muskankatoch) August 16, 2021

Joe root after watching Shami and bumrah's performance both with bat and ball#LordsTest #INDvENG 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KpPdd7IYBr — paulwalkerlove07 (@Abhishe41776286) August 16, 2021

Day 5 began with Pant going on the attack but falling soon after for 22. Ishant Sharma did well to score 16 off 24 balls but fell prey to a slower ball from Robinson.

India were staring down the barrel as Bumrah walked out with the bat in hand. Having dished out a bouncer barrage at James Anderson during England's innings, it was expected that England bowlers too would pepper him with short balls.

That's exactly what happened. But England stuck at it for too long, allowing Bumrah and Shami to get a handle on things even as tempers flared in the middle. Incredibly, a defiant Bumrah and Shami put on an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket, the latter notching his second Test fifty.

India declared just after Lunch, setting England a target of 272 runs.

A fired up Indian bowling attack came all guns blazing at the English, who failed to handle the heat. England openers fell for ducks. England captain Joe Root, who had scored an unbeaten 180 in the first innings, tried to keep India at bay but once he was dismissed by Bumrah, India went for the kill.

For a while it seemed that Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali would take England to saftey but Siraj took two wickets in two balls to set the cat among the pigeons.

Once Buttler fell for 25 in the final hour of play, it was only a matter of time. Siraj burst through Anderson's defence to give India a memorable win at the 'Home Of Cricket'.