Some fiery on-field exchanges between Jasprit Bumrah and the England players on Day 5 of the Lord's Test got Indian skipper Virat Kohli charged up even as he let out some verbal volleys from the Lord's balcony in an action-packed first session on Monday. Things started to heat up on the field when Bumrah came out to bat at the fall of the eighth wicket. In an apparent retaliation to Bumrah dishing short balls to James Anderson during England's first innings late on Day 3, India's number nine faced a barrage of short balls from England pacers led by Mark Wood.

The short balls were followed by some words from the Englishmen, including Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as Bumrah was seen in animated discussions with both on-field umpires and some English players.

Tempers flared all over even as Bumrah faced a volley of nasty bouncers from Wood, who consistently breached the 90mph mark.

One delivery even hit Bumrah on the helmet and he needed assistance from physios to ascertain if he wasn't concussed.

In between all this, Bumrah hung around defiantly along with his batting partner Mohammed Shami and hit some streaky boundaries as well as well-timed shots.

Kohli, meanwhile, sat in the balcony of the visitors' dressing room for almost the whole of the first session, cheering the runs scored by India's tailenders as the visitors pushed their lead past 250.

Bumrah and Shami brought up a 50-run partnership for the ninth wicket and frustrated England bowlers as Kohli started celebrating animatedly by the end of the first session.