India registered a win for the ages at Lord's on Monday when they beat England by 151 runs in the dying moments of the final day of the Test. Mohammed Siraj returned 4 for 32 while Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned two wickets each to help India bowl England out for 120, chasing 272 to win on Day 5. Tributes and wishes poured in on social media after India's thrilling victory with cricketers and fans hailing the visitors for a superlative performance.

"That was some Test match" tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

That was some Test match #TeamIndia!



Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me.



Very well played!



#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BLpdMdNx2J — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed the Indian team for turning their fortunes around on the final day.

From At beginning of the day, " bacha paayenge kya",to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne..

And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian's #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/pLTz49AxUq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021

Wasim Jaffer, Sehwag's former India teammate, posted a scene from a popular film to post his wishes.

If 15th August has taught anything to the British, it is to never mess with Indians after 15th August #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IuhvBORNMU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021

Sourav Ganguly, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Kaif and Michael Vaughan all congratulated India on the victory.

Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

Love your never give up attitude Great win boys pic.twitter.com/3gHi5mOeBu — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2021

Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads #IndvsEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2021

Remarkable effort by Indian bowlers to bowl out England inside two sessions to win the Lord's Test. Big credit to Rahane & Pujara as well as Shami & Bumrah for putting up match-winning partnerships. And a well deserved Man of the Match for KL Rahul for a classy knock. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OKmPETajit — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and BCCI secretary Jay Shah also chipped in with their wishes.

Splendid Victory Boys !



Going to remember this one for a long time! https://t.co/SEQo9nOpzv — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 16, 2021

Teamwork, spirit, character and intent. It has taken all that and much more behind this very special win at @HomeOfCricket. What an outstanding effort to pull off a win in the final hour after 5 days of riveting cricket. @Jaspritbumrah93 @mdsirajofficial @MdShami11 @klrahul11 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 16, 2021

Chennai Super Kings posted tweets for the team and Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier, Bumrah and Shami put together an unbeaten 89-run stand to help India take a healthy lead after being in a jittery position at the start of Day 5.

India declared on 282 for 8 after having posted 364 in the first innings. England made 391 in their first innings, led by skipper Joe Root's unbeaten 180.