Indian players shared emotional messages on social media after registering a historic win at Lord's by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Day 5 produced some spectacular action as both teams gave it their all but, in the end, the visitors emerged victorious. India outsmarted the home team in a match that finished in the final session of play on Day 5. Players took to social media to express their emotions. Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many others posted messages, pics and videos. Ishant Sharma hailed the effort put in by the team as he wrote: "Full efforts is full victory!. Well done boys!!! This one's for #India from #TeamIndia!! #INDvENG Jai hind!!."

Captain Kohli was all pumped up after the victory and wrote:

"What a game of cricket. Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys."

What a game of cricket

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma celebrated in his unique hilarious manner and posted a snippet from a post-match press conference

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2021

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant wrote about the hunger and desire of the team that led them to this incredible win at Lord's.

He wrote: "We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord's with a win that we won't forget soon. We take this momentum and move on."

— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 16, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja also posted after India's epic win: "A memorable game, a terrific fighting spirit on display. Great win for us as a team at the #homeofcricket .Let's carry on the momentum."

A memorable game, a terrific fighting spirit on display.

Great win for us as a team at the #homeofcricket

— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 16, 2021

Mayank Agarwal posted a team picture to wrap things up.

— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 16, 2021

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah posted as well.

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 16, 2021

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 16, 2021

England and India will face each other in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds from August 25.