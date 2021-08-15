Players and fans were left bemused when a pitch invader who went by the jersey name "Jarvo" found his way onto the field of play at Lord's on Day 3 of the second Test between England and India. The man casually walked among the players, wearing a Team India jersey and apparently pointed to security officials the BCCI logo on his shirt when they came running to escort him off the field. Indian players were both confused and amused by this sudden intrusion as Mohammed Siraj couldn't control his laughter.

New bowler from the Nursery End: Jarvo 69



pic.twitter.com/ZmnldjaKU7 — Cricket Mate. (@CricketMate_) August 14, 2021

The man left the commentators in splits as well, as they burst into pangs of laughter while on-air.

"I am an India player, what are you talking about," said one commentator, in reference to what the pitch invader may have said to the security officials after being caught.

This wasn't the only bizarre incident on the third day of the Lord's Test. Bottle corks were thrown at Indian opening batsman KL Rahul while he was fielding at deep third man during the first session of the day.

While Rahul picked up the cork and gently spanned it away towards the crowd, India captain Virat Kohli, upon finding out about the incident, apparently suggested to throw the cork back to where it came from.

The incidents aside, there was some high-quality cricket on offer on Day 3 as England skipper Joe Root brought up his 22nd Test hundred and second of this series to help England finish on 391 in response to India's 364 in the first innings.