Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who are usually tasked with running through opposition batting line-ups, starred with the bat for India on Day 5 of the second Test against England at Lord's, sharing an unbeaten 89-run stand to help India set hosts a target of 272 runs. The duo got together at the fall of the eighth wicket and pulled India out of trouble, resisting England's tactics with the ball that included a short-ball barrage to Bumrah. At Lunch, the Indian batsmen were giving a "rousing welcome" by the team in the Lord's long room as they returned with India leading by 259 runs after having started the day with a middling 154-run lead.

"A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia" wrote BCCI in a tweet and posted a video where the entire Indian squad is lined up to welcome the defiant Indian batting pair.

Coach Ravi Shastri led the way in congratulating Shami and Bumrah as India gained a position of strength and a chance at a 1-0 lead after coming close in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Shami also scored his second Test half-century in the first session on Monday and reached there in style, bludgeoning a Moeen Ali delivery deep into the cow corner stands for six.

Both players grew in confidence as the partnership progressed and they dominated England bowlers in the second hour of the session, playing delectable cover drives and slog sweeps.

India finally declared shortly after Lunch on 298 for eight, setting England a target of 272 runs.