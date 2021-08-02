India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test against England due to concussion. Agarwal was hit on the head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj while practising in the nets on Monday. "Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India's nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement today. "The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."

The first Test between England and India begins on August 4 in Nottingham. Agarwal was likely to partner Rohit Sharma as opener in the Indian XI in the Tests. Should Agarwal not be available for the Trent Bridge Test starting in two days' time, India have KL Rahul as a standby opening batsman.

This incident comes even as India have already lost an opening batsman in Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the England tour due to a shin injury.

Leading up to the five-Test series, Virat Kohli and team have been hit by injuries and COVID-19 cases at different points.

While Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar have all been ruled out of the tour due to injuries, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had tested positive for COVID-19.

