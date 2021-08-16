Mohammed Shami scored a brilliant half-century, his second in Test cricket, and also stitched together an unbeaten 50-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah to stretch the lead past 250 runs at Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's. Earlier, pacer Ollie Robinson got the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to put England on top at the start of day's play. Robinson dismissed Pant first, who came out firing on all cylinders as he edged the ball to keeper Jos Buttler while Ishant was also later removed LBW. India were placed on 286/8 after 108 overs and leading by 259 runs. England decided to take the new ball in the 83rd over yesterday but bad light forced the umpires to call off the day's play. On Sunday, India were under pressure early on as Mark Wood and Sam Curran picked up early wickets to leave the visitors tottering at 55 for three. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail India out of trouble. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Of England vs India 2nd Test, Day 5 From Lord's Cricket Ground, London