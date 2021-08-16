England vs India 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami Hits Fifty, India In Strong Position At Lunch
England vs India Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami scored a brilliant half-century and also stitched together an unbeaten 50-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah to stretch the lead past 250 runs at Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's.
Mohammed Shami scored a brilliant half-century, his second in Test cricket, and also stitched together an unbeaten 50-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah to stretch the lead past 250 runs at Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's. Earlier, pacer Ollie Robinson got the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to put England on top at the start of day's play. Robinson dismissed Pant first, who came out firing on all cylinders as he edged the ball to keeper Jos Buttler while Ishant was also later removed LBW. India were placed on 286/8 after 108 overs and leading by 259 runs. England decided to take the new ball in the 83rd over yesterday but bad light forced the umpires to call off the day's play. On Sunday, India were under pressure early on as Mark Wood and Sam Curran picked up early wickets to leave the visitors tottering at 55 for three. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail India out of trouble. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:37 (IST)Lunch Taken !Lunch - Day 5What an incredible session for Team India, who have raced to a lead of 259 runs despite losing Pant early todayMohammed Shami scored a magnificent fifty and added more than 50 runs together with Jasprit BumrahIND 286/8 after 108 oversShami 52*Bumrah 30*O Robinson 2/41
Lunch at Lord's— ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2021
A terrific first session on day five for the visitors.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/55ZlMq5LFg
- 17:28 (IST)50 Up For Mohammed Shami !This is brilliant from Shami, who reaches his second Test fifty with a huge six off Moeen AliIND 282/8 after 105.3 overs
A sensational half-century from Mohammad Shami #WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/YoDfYHhTom— ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2021
- 17:12 (IST)Lead Nearing 250 now !It's just relentless from Bumrah and Shami hereIND 262/8 after 102.4 overs - Lead by 235 runs
- 17:09 (IST)50 Run Stand - Shami & BumrahNever thought this would be put into words:Shami and Bumrah have added 50 runs now for the ninth wicketShane Warne thinks England have completely lost the plot here
Horrible tactics from Eng. Why don't the bowlers say no I don't want 5/6 fielders on the fence - as how am I getting the batsman out skip. Will Eng go for these runs ? Remember when NZ set 270 of 75 overs & Eng never considered the chase. India win or draw for me @SkyCricket— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 16, 2021
- 17:02 (IST)Bumrah & Shami March On !The game hangs in balance again as Bumrah and Shami carry on with the batJames Anderson has been brought into the attackIndia are 250/8 after 100 overs and lead by 223 runs
- 16:48 (IST)Moeen Ali Into The Attack !Moeen Ali has been brought into the attack nowJoe Root doesn't look really happy with the flow of runs after Pant's dismissalIND 237/8 after 97 overs - Lead by 210 runs
- 16:40 (IST)India Lead By 202 !India are 202 runs ahead and looking at the rough patches around the crease, the final target set from now onwards will be hard to chaseIND 229/8 after 95 overs
- 16:34 (IST)Tail Wagging For India !Bumrah and Shami are both in double figures now as India close in on the 200-run leadIND 225/8 after 94 overs - Lead by 198 runs
- 16:28 (IST)Bumrah Hit On Helmet !Tempers are running wild hereJasprit Bumrah is at the receiving end of a barrage of Mark Wood bouncers along with close-in fielders getting into his earIND 220/8 after 92.4 overs - Lead by 193 runs
- 16:19 (IST)India Closing In On 200-Run Lead !Shami and Bumrah are trying to gather as many as possible as India are inching closer to a 200-run leadIND 215/8 after 91.4 overs - Lead by 188 runs
- 16:09 (IST)Wicket - Robinson Gets Ishant !!Robinson strikes again and gets Ishant LBW for 16 runsIND 209/8 after 89.3 overs - Lead by 182 runs
Ishant Sharma departs for 16— ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2021
Ollie Robinson traps him in front of the stumps. #WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/3H3qdqP2zA
- 15:59 (IST)Mark Wood Into The Attack !Here' Mark Wood into the attackWood looked injured yesterday after a nasty fall on his shoulder
- 15:57 (IST)India Tail-enders In Action !Ishant and Shami have decided to go all out after Pant's dismissalIND 205/7 after 87.4 overs - Lead by 178 runs
- 15:48 (IST)Wicket - Robinson Gets Pant !!Here it is then, Robinson with the first wicket of the day and it's a big onePant edges one to Buttler to fall for 22 off 46 ballsIND 194/7 after 85.3 overs - Lead by 167 runs
An early breakthrough for England— ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2021
Ollie Robinson makes the new ball talk, with Rishabh Pant edging one to the keeper.
are 194/7, leading by 167.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/dwi3oX1R5T
- 15:46 (IST)Four !Ishant cuts Anderson for a boundary off his last ballIND 192/6 after 85 overs - Lead by 165 runs
- 15:43 (IST)Four !It was about time, really !Pant dances down the pitch and drives Anderson for a boundary with some authority alrightIND 187/6 after 84.4 overs - Lead by 160 runs
- 15:39 (IST)Ishant Defending Nicely !Ollie Robinson concedes just one in a tidy overPant isn't shying away from giving strike to Ishant and is trusting his partner to defendIND 183/6 after 84 overs - Lead 156 runs
- 15:35 (IST)Anderson Starts Well !Great start by Jimmy as he moves the ball either ways to trouble Pant as well as IshantIND 182/6 after 83 overs - Lead by 155 runs
- 15:31 (IST)Day 5 Begins !The players are in the middle and the game is about to startJames Anderson will start the proceedings against Rishabh PantIND 181/6 after 82 overs - Lead by 154 runs
- 15:19 (IST)Players Getting Ready !Teams during their pre-day training ahead of a massive final day at Lord'sIndia are 154 runs ahead and will love to set up a challenging target !
The scene is set @HomeOfCricket #ENGvIND | #RedForRuth pic.twitter.com/gVY6tiq7dF— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 16, 2021
- 15:15 (IST)Team India Hurdle !Team India gathering for their regular pre-day hurdle
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day of the 2nd Test here at Lord's. #TeamIndia getting into a huddle ahead of what promises to be an exciting Day 5. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hVp0OofME9— BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021
- 15:13 (IST)An Exciting Final Day !Test match cricket doesn't get bigger than thisIndia and England will both have an eye on a win with Day 5 at Lord's all set for a final hurrah between the two giants of world cricketWith the pitch offering turn late on Day 4, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja could prove to be decisive for their teamsRishabh Pant, however, can turn the tide in a matter of an hour
- 14:49 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the second Test between India and EnglandDay 5 promises to be an exciting one as India lead the hosts by 154 runs at the moment but they only have four wickets in handThe x-factor could be wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant who is not out on 14 along with Ishant Sharma (not out on 4)