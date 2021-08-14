England captain Joe Root scored his fifty in 83 balls on Day 3 of the second Test match at Lord's. England started on an attacking note as they gathered runs at a brisk pace against the Indian pacers. England had finished Day 2 yesterday at 119 for three, trailing India by 245 runs. Joe Root was unbeaten on 48 and will be key for the hosts as they look to reduce the first innings deficit. The England captain was joined by Jonny Bairstow in the middle, who was not out on six at Stumps on Day 2. On Friday, India were bowled out for 364 as James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Anderson finished with figures of five for 62. For India, KL Rahul top-scored with a knock of 129 and he was well supported by Rohit Sharma who made 83. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Of England vs India 2nd Test, Day 3 From Lord's, London