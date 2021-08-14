ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Cricket Updates: Joe Root Hits Fifty As India Hunt For Early Wickets On Day 3
England vs India Live Cricket Updates: England skipper Joe Root scored his half-century in 83 balls on Day 3 of the second Test match at Lord's
England captain Joe Root scored his fifty in 83 balls on Day 3 of the second Test match at Lord's. England started on an attacking note as they gathered runs at a brisk pace against the Indian pacers. England had finished Day 2 yesterday at 119 for three, trailing India by 245 runs. Joe Root was unbeaten on 48 and will be key for the hosts as they look to reduce the first innings deficit. The England captain was joined by Jonny Bairstow in the middle, who was not out on six at Stumps on Day 2. On Friday, India were bowled out for 364 as James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Anderson finished with figures of five for 62. For India, KL Rahul top-scored with a knock of 129 and he was well supported by Rohit Sharma who made 83. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:50 (IST)England Batters Showing Intent !England have started on an attacking note on Day 3 with Root and Bairstow showing intent against the Indian pacersENG 136/3 after 49 oversJoe Root 56*Jonny Bairstow 15*
- 15:39 (IST)50 For Joe Root !Root completes his fifty in 83 balls as he drives Siraj for a boundaryENG 124/3 after 46.5 overs - Trail India by 240 runs
- 15:37 (IST)Siraj From The Other End !Mohammed Siraj is in from the other endKohli is looking for early wickets as he has started with two of his strike bowlers up front
- 15:34 (IST)Steady Start !Mohammed Shami bowls a tidy over and gives away only one run in the first over of the dayRoot and Bairstow look comfortable in the middleENG 120/3 after 46 overs
- 15:30 (IST)Players Ready !Clear skies welcomes the players in the middleJoe Root is at 48* and joining him is Jonny Bairstow on 6*ENG 119/3 after 45 overs
- 15:25 (IST)KL Rahul After Scripting History !Hear it from KL Rahul himself who talks about his historic ton at Lord'sRead More: Watch: What "Man Of The Hour" KL Rahul Told Rohit Sharma On Test Comeback
- 15:13 (IST)Team India Hurdle !Team India in a hurdle at the start of Day 3 of the second TestBoth teams will be looking to take an early advantage on what could prove to be a decisive day in the outcome of the Test
- 14:54 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and EnglandAfter being bowled out for 364, the visitors managed to take three wickets before the close of play on Friday to keep England in checkCaptain Joe Root will be key for the hosts as they look to reduce the first innings deficit