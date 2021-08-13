England vs India, 2nd Test, Live Cricket Updates: Nightmare Start For India, Lose Kl Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Early On Day 2
England vs India Live Cricket Score: India's KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane departed early on Day 2 of the second Test match at Lord's.
Indian opener KL Rahul (129 runs off 250 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (1 run off 23 balls) departed early on Day 2 as Ollie Robinson and James Anderson gave England massive breakthroughs in the second Test at Lord's. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were in the middle after the fall of two early wickets and India struggling a bit at 282/5 after 91.1 overs. Rahul added two century plus stands, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, during his stay at the crease. Rohit missed out on his maiden overseas Test century by just 17 runs as he was castled by veteran pacer James Anderson for 83. At Stumps on Day 1 yesterday, India were 276 for three as Ollie Robinson dismissed India captain Virat Kohli just before the end of day's play. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Cricket Updates Of England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2 From Lord's, London
- 16:29 (IST)Drinks !Drinks BreakSam Curran and Mark Wood are sharing the red cherryJoe Root has been busy and smart in his bowling changes, something that yielded results right at the end of Day 1 yesterdayWith Pant attacking from all corners, Curran's late swing and Wood's pace can be used to settle him down or even make him go overboard and play a rash shotTest captaincy of the highest quality!IND 303/5 after 103 oversRishabh Pant 20*Ravindra Jadeja 5*
- 16:17 (IST)Anderson Show !Apart from Pant's counter-attack, James Anderson has literally been impossible to deal with this morningThe veteran pacer is making Jadeja's stay tougher and tougher with each ballIND 298/5 after 100 overs
- 16:13 (IST)Pant On The Attack !Pant takes two runs as he dismisses Robinson over mid-offNothing is stopping him as he looks to take down England apart and regain India's dominance after two early wicketIND 298/5 after 98.1 overs
- 16:04 (IST)Twin Fours By Pant !Two back-to-back boundaries by Pant off RobinsonNo respect shown by the Indian keeper, who races to 17 off just 20 ballsIND 296/5 after 96.3 overs
- 16:01 (IST)Four !Rishabh Pant is definitely not looking to take any time settling inDances down the track to Anderson and cuts on the off-side in the air for a boundaryIND 287/5 after 95.4 overs
- 15:43 (IST)Wicket -Anderson Gets Rahane !Anderson gets into the act straight away as he dismisses Rahane (1 run off 23 balls) on the very first ball of his first over of Day 2IND struggling a bit at 282/5 after 91.1 overs
- 15:41 (IST)Four !Rishabh Pant starts with a terrific boundary off RobinsonIND 282/4 after 90.4 overs
- 15:33 (IST)Wicket - Robinson Gets Rahul !!Only the second ball of the day and Robinson strikes to get rid of KL Rahul (129 runs off 250 balls)Huge start for England as they have two new batters at the crease nowIND 278/4 after 90.2 overs
- 15:31 (IST)Robinson To RahulOllie Robinson starts proceedings versus KL RahulGets a looser on the pads which he easily puts away for 2 runsIND 278/3 after 90.1 overs
- 15:27 (IST)Players On The Field NowPlayers are coming out on the field and the action will start in a short while from nowHopefully, rain stays away on Day 2IND 276/3KL Rahul 127*Ajinkya Rahane 1*
- 15:22 (IST)KL Rahul Scripting HistoryDoesn't it looks like it belongs thereAmazing list to be part of for KL Rahul
- 15:19 (IST)Day 1 Belonged To - KL RahulKL Rahul's BrillianceRahul made a stupendous century and had his name put up at the Lord's Honours Board for the very first time as the entire team applauded his heroic effortAt stumps, he was still going strong at 127* and will be eager to score his first 200 (Highest score being 199)
- 14:44 (IST)Hello and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test match between England and India from the Lord's cricket groundThe visitors are sitting in the driver's seat after a splendid batting display on Day 1 by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Rohit scored 83 while KL Rahul brought up his sixth Test centuryRahul, unbeaten on 127, will look to convert this into a big one as India look to extend their advantage in London