Following India's heart-breaking defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England in June at the hands of New Zealand, there has been a sudden change in the attitude and behaviour of the Indian cricketers. Be it Jasprit Bumrah's uncharacteristic duel with England's Jos Buttler or Mohammed Siraj's piercing gaze to the batsmen after dismissing them, it seems as if Indian skipper Virat Kohli's aggressive mantra is rubbing off on even the calmer members of the team. And, now India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is known for his cool and calm demeanour, has joined the bandwagon.

On Tuesday, after India's thumping 151-run win over England in the second Test match of the five-match series at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Rahane hit back at the trolls via his Instagram page.

Sharing a snap of himself in a stylish jacket, Rahane on Instagram wrote, "My reaction when the trolls get trolled."

While the Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer looked as dashing as ever in the photograph, it was his caption that created a buzz among the cricket enthusiasts.

Responding to the post, a fan just wrote, "Caption", and added a fire emoji.

"Perfect response to those who have questioned your worth after a few bad knocks... good luck jinx... bring the trophy home," read another comment on the post.

"My Inspiration One and Only Jinx Sir," said another user.

A cricketer enthusiast even went on to call him the "future captain".

Rahane has not been in his best form recently and some fans and experts have also questioned his position in the Indian side following his failure to score runs. Even in the first innings of the match, Rahane looked out of sorts as he was removed by England seamer James Anderson after scoring just one run.

However, Rahane shut his critics down in style by scoring a gritty 50 in the second innings of the match. Rahane, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, also steadied Indian innings after their top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - were dismissed with just 55 runs on the board.

Pujara and Rahane added 100 runs for the fourth wicket. While Pujara scored 45 runs off 204 balls, Rahane scored 61 runs off 146 balls as India posted 298 runs for the loss of eight wickets before declaring their innings.

Chasing 272 runs to win, England were bundled out for just 120 runs.

The third Test match between India and England will be played in Leeds from August 25.