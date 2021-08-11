India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will always take his chances when he feels he can change the complexion of the game with his intent and skill. The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind. Pant had played a quickfire cameo in the first innings, but he was not able to march ahead.

"That is basically how he plays. He has the capability to carry on and play long innings in that manner. It necessarily does not have to be a very defensive role, when there is a demand of the situation, he is intelligent enough to understand," said Kohli during a virtual press conference.

"If we are looking to save a game, you would not see him play those kinds of shots. Whenever there is a 50-50 situation and he can change the game, he will take the chance.

"That's how he plays and that is who he is. From Rishabh, we expect that he plays the innings that changes the momentum of the game and take that balance towards us. He is going to play this way," he added.

When asked about Ajinkya Rahane's form heading into the second Test, Kohli said: "I do not think that is an area of concern. Our basic focus is not to think about where are people individually at the moment, collectively how much strength they bring into the team is our focus.

"As a batting unit, we are looking to perform in difficult conditions so that we are in winning positions.

"Last match, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant with the cameo, they were outstanding. Rohit gave us a solid start as well so look people are going to contribute every now and then.

"You need to understand as a side, what is the best batting outfit you can present on the park," he added.