With India currently facing England in their ongoing second Test match at the Lord's, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra led questions on if the hosts had taken part in ball-tampering. Replays showed two England players stamping on the ball and rolling it around with their spikes and it created quite an uproar among cricket fans on Twitter. Although pacer Stuart Broad, who is out of the series with injury, did give his take on the incident in an attempt to clear the air regarding his teammates.

"Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is happening here). Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures", tweeted Sehwag.

Meanwhile, Chopra wrote, "Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd".

Broad came to the rescue of his teammates, by replying to a question on the social media platform.

A Twitter user asked him about his comments on the incident. The veteran cricketer went on to explain that one of the player was trying to "nutmeg" the other. It is a term in football for when a player manages to get the ball to go between an opponent's legs.

"My comments are- Woody tried to nut meg Burnsy by tapping the ball through his legs (a very common occurrence) & he missed and kicked the ball there by accident. Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video- quite plain & easy to see", Broad replied.

Currently, India have taken a lead of over 100 runs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane toiling hard in English conditions.