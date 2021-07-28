India cricketer KL Rahul is currently gearing up for the 5-match Test series against England, which kicks off in August. Ahead of the start of the red-ball series, Rahul has been keeping his fans updated about his whereabouts on social media. On Tuesday, the cricketer once again wowed his fans by sharing a bunch of snaps on Instagram from a practice session. Rather than writing a big caption for the post, Rahul just used a bat and ball emoji to describe the photo. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was among the first few to like and comment on the post.

She just dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments section. Her response, soon, created a buzz among Rahul's followers. At the time of writing this story, Athiya's comment had received over 250 replies and was liked by over 6,000 users.

Rahul's post, meanwhile, garnered more than 750k 'likes' on Instagram.

Here's the post:

Rahul's India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal also reacted with a flurry of emojis.

Earlier this month, Rahul was spotted roaming around on the streets of England with Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper even posted a couple of snaps with Ahan on his official Instagram page.

"Happy vibes," Rahul captioned the images, and tagged Ahan. In the snap, the duo was seen wearing an all-black outfit. Rahul also had a black mask on his face and sported a red colour hat.

A fortnight ago, Rahul had shared a glimpse of a night-out in London on Instagram. Athiya, too, had shared a similar photo on her Instagram Stories. In their respective Instagram updates, Rahul and Athiya were also seen posing with a common friend.

Meanwhile, the first game of the five-match series between India and England is scheduled to begin on August 4. It will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.