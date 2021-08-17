India's pacemen starred with both bat and ball on Monday as Virat Kohli's side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's. Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge. England, set 272 to win in a minimum of 60 overs on the last day, were dismissed for 120. They were in dire straits at 1-2 after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for nought apiece.

Fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj then followed up with 4-32 -- a return that saw him end the match by bowling No 11 James Anderson.

Earlier, Shami, with 56 not out, and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89, during India's second innings 298-8 declared.

Bumrah then had Burns out for nought when the left-hander was caught off a leading edge at wide mid-off.

The struggling Sibley followed soon afterwards when he nicked a superb Shami leg-cutter to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

It was the first time in 141 years of Test cricket in England that both home openers had been out for a duck in the same innings

The recalled Haseeb Hameed, in on a pair, was dropped in the slips on four before his nine off 45 balls ended when lbw to an Ishant Sharma nip-backer, despite a review.

New batsman Jonny Bairstow, was out for just two when lbw to Ishant, although India had to review the original not out decision.

Root falls for 33

And England's 67-4 at tea became 67-5 three balls afterwards when England captain Joe Root, who madre a superb 180 not out in the first innings, fell for 33 when edged a Bumrah ball that angled in to opposing captain Kohli at first slip.

Jos Buttler was dropped on two in the slips by Kohli off Bumrah.

But at the other end Siraj struck twice in successive balls to leave England 67-5, with Moeen Ali caught by a gleeful Kohli before Sam Curran complete a king pair when edging to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Robinson, in an England side without Ben Stokes, taking a break from all cricket due to mental health issues and fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes (heel injury), gamely resisted for 35 balls.

But Robinson was eventually lbw on review to Bumrah, who finished with fine figures of 3-33 in 15 overs.

His exit started collapse that saw England lost their last three wickets all on 120, with Buttler caught behind for 25 before Anderson fell.

India resumed Monday on 181-6, a lead of 154.

Robinson struck with the new ball to have dangerman Pant caught behind for 22, with India now 194-7.

England fast bowler Mark Wood, entered the fray late after suffering a shoulder injury when hurtling into an advertising board diving headlong to save a boundary on Sunday.

But the express quick was unable to add to his three-wicket haul.

With Shami and Bumrah scoring steadily, Root brought off-spinner Mooen Ali back into the attack.

Bumrah, however, was dropped on 22 by first slip Root off Moeen.

Shami went to his second fifty in 53 Tests in stylish fashion, driving successive Mooen deliveries for four and six off to reach the landmark in just 57 balls.

This innings surpassed his 51 not out against England at Nottingham's Trent Bridge in 2014.

Bumrah also topped his highest Test score for the second time this series after his 28 at Nottingham.

India opener KL Rahul was named player of the match for his first-innings 129.