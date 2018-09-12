 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virender Sehwag Posts Motivational Message For Virat Kohli's Men After Series Loss Against England
Updated: 12 September 2018 11:45 IST

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a motivational message for Indian cricket team following their 1-4 Test series loss against England.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday took to Twitter and posted a motivational message for Indian cricket team following their 1-4 Test series loss against England. England defeated India by 118 runs to win the fifth Test at the Oval on Tuesday and lifted the five-match series 4-1. Sehwag heaped praise on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and wrote: "Congratulations England on the 4-1 series win. India were good in patches, but not consistent enough with the bat. Pant & Rahul's display on last day was very heartening, so were Kohli's & the bowlers consistency throughout .Need to work a lot to travel better. Ab Mission Australia."

India will travel to Australia in November. The two teams are scheduled to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs.

After the long tour of England, India will host West Indies for 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting October 4, 2018. The series will start just a week after the completion of the Asia Cup.

The first Test between India and the West Indies will begin from October 4 to 8 in Rajkot, which will be followed by the second Test starting October 12 in Hyderabad. The 5-match ODI series will begin from October 21 and will continue till November 1. The 3 T20Is will be played on November 4, November 6 and November 11.

