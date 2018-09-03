India vs England: Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Becomes First Indian To Score 4000 Runs As Test captain

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday added another record to his statistics as he became the first Indian to score 4000 runs as captain in Tests. Virat Kohli achieved the milestone during the fourth Test match against England at The Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on Sunday. Ahead of the five-match Test series, Kohli needed 544 runs to complete 400 runs as captain in Tests and the 29-year-old amassed 544 runs at an average of 68.00, including 2 centuries and three half-centuries to reach the landmark.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is second in the list with 3454 Test runs as captain. Dhoni, who led India in 60 Tests, has five centuries and 24 half-centuries under his belt.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is third in the chart. He has 3449 runs as Test captain.

Kohli also became the 6th Indian cricketer to score 1500 runs against England. India batting superstar Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 2535 runs against England. He scored seven centuries and 13 half-centuries at an average of 51.73.

Apart from Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar (2483), Rahul Dravid (1950), Gundappa Viswanath (1880) and Dilip Vengsarkar (1589) are the Indian batsmen who have scored 1500-plus runs against England.

Kohli also became country's highest run-getting Test skipper overseas. The record was previously held by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who has 1693 runs to his name.

The India captain took 19 Tests to achieve the milestone, while Ganguly played 28 Tests overseas as captain.

Dhoni is third on the list with 1591 runs at an average of 32.46. Dhoni has played 30 Tests as captain overseas.

Mohammad Azharuddin has 1517 runs under his belt in 27 Tests as captain while playing on foreign soil.

Rahul Dravid is fifth in the tally with 1219 runs at an average of 46.88. Popularly known as "The Wall", Dravid led India in 17 Tests overseas.