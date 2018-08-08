 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord's A Tempting Thought

Updated: 08 August 2018 19:29 IST

India will be looking to win the second Test against England at Lord's.

India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord
Virat Kohli said that it was tempting to field two spinners for second Test against England. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that it is tempting to field two spinners for the second Test against England at Lord's, beginning on Thursday. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the second match, Kohli said the pitch looked really hard, dry and it will definitely be an all-round wicket. "Playing two spinners could be a very tempting thought. The pitch looked really hard, the surface looked dry. It has been very hot in London for a last couple of months. It is good that it has grass on the wicket and basically it is required to keep the wicket like that otherwise it's gonna be very difficult for the pitch to hold itself even in the first few days," Kohli said.

Indian batsmen failed to counter the fiery English pace attack as they collapsed both in the first and second innings. When asked about the same, Kohli said, "I don't think we should reach at a conclusion this early. We, as a team, showed more patience than the others. We don't follow any pattern. And when it comes to losing a wicket, it is all about the mental aspect," Kohli remarked.

Kohli also stressed on the need to be more composed on the field. "We need to show composure after a fall of a wicket. From outside, the conditions seem bad because cricket is a marginal game, especially Test. Moreover, it is difficult to play in the English conditions. So, the margin of error is very less. There is nothing much to think or change," he said.

India came close to winning the opening Test against England but fell short by 31 runs. On this, Kohli said that they, as a team, are currently thinking of how to cross the line. "It's unfortunate that we have not been able to cross the line when we reached so close. We are thinking about how to cross the line. No matter who does it, it is all about crossing the line", he said.

"It doesn't hurt when you score runs and don't win. It hurts only when you are not scoring runs, the team is not doing well. It hurts purely because we haven't won the game. As a batsman, I'm trying to score runs for the team and I'm trying my level best to do that for the team," Kohli concluded.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli stressed on the need to be more composed on the field
  • India will be looking to win the second Test against England at Lord's
  • As a batsman, I'm trying to score runs for the team, said Kohli
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord
India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord's A Tempting Thought
Joe Root Confirms Ollie Pope To Make England Debut Against India At Lord
Joe Root Confirms Ollie Pope To Make England Debut Against India At Lord's
Want To Win Matches For The Team With My Performance, Says Ishant Sharma
Want To Win Matches For The Team With My Performance, Says Ishant Sharma
India vs England: James Anderson Rates Rivalry With Virat Kohli As
India vs England: James Anderson Rates Rivalry With Virat Kohli As 'Top-Of-The-Range' Stuff
Rahul Dravid Keen On Seeing How Yuzvendra Chahal Does In Red-Ball Cricket
Rahul Dravid Keen On Seeing How Yuzvendra Chahal Does In Red-Ball Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.