India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli lost his numero uno spot and dropped to the second rank in the latest ICC Test batsman rankings that were annnounced on Monday. Former Australian captain Steve Smith returned to the top spot 929 rating points. With dismal scores of 23 and 17 in the second Test against England at Lord's, Kohli could not emulate his first Test Edgbaston scores of 149 and 51. India succumbed to a humiliating loss by an inning and 159 runs in a rain-curtailed Test on Sunday.

Kohli had become the first Indian batsman to reach the number one Test ranking for batsmen since legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2011. Smith, who is currently serving a one-year ban over his role in the ball-tampering scandal, moved back to the top of rankings with 929 rating points. England's Joe Root takes the third spot with 851 rating points.

Meanwhile, England pacer James Anderson breached the 900-point barrier for the first time in his career after his match-winning performance at Lord's.

The pacer, who took nine wickets in the second Test against India, gained 19 points, moving to 903 rating points. With this, he became the first bowler to do so after Ian Botham in 1980. Anderson is currently at the top of ICC Test rankings for bowlers, followed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (882 points).