 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: "India Deserve The Thrashing They Are Getting", Says Geoffrey Boycott

Updated: 15 August 2018 11:19 IST

Boycott, who played 108 Tests and 36 ODIs for England, slammed India's batting performance and termed it as "naive, irresponsible and bordering on stupidity".

India vs England: "India Deserve The Thrashing They Are Getting", Says Geoffrey Boycott
Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott lashed out at Indian cricket team. © Reuters

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott lashed out at the Indian cricket team after their humiliating inning and 159 runs loss at the hands of England in the second Test at Lord's. Boycott, who played 108 Tests and 36 ODIs for England, slammed India's batting performance and termed it as "naive, irresponsible and bordering on stupidity". He also said Indian team deserved the thrashing they are getting in the Test series.

"India have come to England complacently and arrogantly thinking they can bat the same way and everything will be OK on the day. Any time you do not plan and work at your cricket, the game will kick you up the backside, and India deserve the thrashing they are getting," Boycott wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

"So far, the Indian players have let themselves and their supporters down. The batting has been so naive and irresponsible, it has bordered on stupidity. Wafting drives at tempting outswingers is thoughtless," Boycott wrote.

India are on the verge of losing the Test series against England, having lost the first two Tests.

While they showed a lot of fight in the opening match at Edgbaston, the embarrassing loss in the Lord's Test has really scattered them and they will be hoping to stave off a series defeat when the 3rd Test starts at Trent Bridge.

India captain Virat Kohli scored 54 percent of India's total in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

Kohli scored 149 runs off 225 balls in the first innings, while the rest of the batsmen scored a total of 125 runs off 235 balls. In the second innings, Kohli scored a fighting 51 off 93 balls, while rest of the team scored a total of 111 runs off 233 balls.

In the second Test, Kohli couldn't do much with the bat as he scored 40 runs in the match.

The third Test will be played at Trent Bridge on August 18.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Geoffrey Boycott England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Geoffrey Boycott lashed out at Indian cricket team
  • India lost the second Test by an inning and 159 runs
  • India lost the first Test by 31 runs
Related Articles
India vs England: "India Deserve The Thrashing They Are Getting", Says Geoffrey Boycott
India vs England: "India Deserve The Thrashing They Are Getting", Says Geoffrey Boycott
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin Declared Fit; Virat Kohli Racing Against Time
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin Declared Fit; Virat Kohli Racing Against Time
"Sack Ravi Shastri, Bring Rahul Dravid As Coach": Twitter On Overdrive
"Sack Ravi Shastri, Bring Rahul Dravid As Coach": Twitter On Overdrive
India vs England: Harbhajan Singh Comes Down Hard On Ravi Shastri, Says Coach Must Speak Up
India vs England: Harbhajan Singh Comes Down Hard On Ravi Shastri, Says Coach Must Speak Up
India vs England: Virat Kohli
India vs England: Virat Kohli's Message To Fans After India's Lord's Debacle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.