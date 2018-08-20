India vs England: Virat Kohli Hits 23rd Test Century To Stamp India's Authority

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 23rd century as India continued to dominate England in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Monday. Virat Kohli reached his century in the 92nd over off Chris Woakes' delivery when India's score was 279/3. Virat Kohli had missed his century in this match earlier in the first innings. He was dismissed on 97 by England spinner Adil Rashid in the first innings. In the second innings, Virat Kohli along with Cheteshwar Pujara (72) went onto forge a 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. India had batted the first session of day three without the fall of a wicket courtesy Kohli and Pujara's partnership. With India's showing at Trent Bridge, India remained on course for a win that would cut England's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

Another sublime knock by @imVkohli and a gritty one by @cheteshwar1. #TeamIndia in a really strong position to finish the game now. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/MvF7bvpBTZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 20, 2018

He is no question at all the best player in the world ... @imVkohli ... #100 #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 20, 2018

We have all gotten so used to Virat Kohli scoring 100's. Have a feeling he will cherish this one a lot once we win this Test match. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 20, 2018

England now need to surpass their highest fourth-innings total to win a Test -- 332 for seven against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29 -- if they are to achieve an astounding victory.

Earlier on Sunday, Hardik Pandya stole the limelight with his maiden five-wicket haul as India made a strong comeback in the series by taking complete control of the third cricket Test against England. At stumps on day two, India were well placed at 124 for two in 31 overs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 8. India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with three full days play remaining in the match. It was Pandya who turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes today, registering career-best figures of 5 for 28 to help India bundle out England for 161 in their first innings and give his side the upper hand for the first time in the series.

