India vs England: Virat Kohli Can't Do It Every Time, He's Human, Says Sunil Gavaskar

India suffered a 60-run defeat against England in the fourth Test after being bowled out for 184 runs in their second innings on Day 4 at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on Sunday to go down 1-3 in the five-match series . India's series loss was their third successive in England after the 4-0 drubbings in 2011 and 2014. Despite scoring 544 runs at an average of 68.00 in the Test series so far, India captain Virat Kohli failed to turn the tide in India's favour. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came in support of Virat Kohli and slammed other batsmen for their poor run in the Test series, saying India are over-reliant on the Indian skipper.

"When you go in with five batsmen then you are bound to be in such a situation where you rely so much only on one player, Virat Kohli to get you the big hundreds. He can't do it every time, he's human," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Chasing 245 runs for victory in the fourth Test, India were driven by Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) who showed a fight against the English bowlers.

Kohli and Rahane were involved in a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and had revived India's hopes but the hosts' bowlers came all guns blazing in the evening session to wrap up the visiting side.

Kohli retained his number one spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings with a career-high 937 rating points, despite the defeat in the fourth Test.

Kohli's 46 and 58 in the two innings in Southampton Test helped him retain the top spot.

Kohli, who has scored 544 runs in his eight innings this series, is 11th on the list of best ever in terms of rating points, just one adrift of a group of four -- Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara.