Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's English Rendezvous With Shikhar Dhawan And Family. Have A Dekko

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is currently in England on national duty and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma is giving him company. While the internet is flodded with pictures of the two either hanging out together or shopping in Leeds, Shikhar Dhawan shared yet another picture on social media. Dhawan took to Twiiter and shared a picture of his family where the famous couple can also be seen chilling along. He captioned the image, "Just strolling around the street with these two strangers!"

Just strolling around the street with these two strangers pic.twitter.com/TlEOFqFzR5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2018

India, on a tour of the United Kingdom, have so far played two Twenty20 International series (vs Ireland and England) and a One-Day International series against England.

While the visitors comprehensively won both T20I series, they lost the three-match ODI series. Kohli was the only star performer in India's batting line-up, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer. Dhawan was not at his best and the middle-order continued to disappoint with the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni unable to fire.

However, two days after their gut-wrenching eight-wicket defeat at Leeds, Dhawan and Kohli were out with their families to have a fun time in England.

As far as his personal exploits are concerned, Kohli, on Tuesday surpassed AB de Villiers to become the fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs as skipper.

The 29-year-old achieved the feat during his 71-run knock against England in Leeds in just 49 innings while De Villiers achieved the feat in 60 innings.

India will now face England in five-match Test series scheduled to begin from August 1. Selectors named an 18-man squad for the first three Tests on Wednesday where Rishabh Pant got maiden Test call-up.

Following the limited overs series, Kohli maintained his position at the helm of ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batsmen while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved into the top-10 for bowlers thanks to his magical spells.