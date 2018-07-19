Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post

Team India skipper Virat Kohli , who is currently in England on national duty, has been accompanied by his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma. The internet is buzzing with pictures of the two either hanging out together or shopping in Leeds. On Thursday, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a stunning picture with his ladylove. It can easily be rated as their most-stylish picture ever. The couple got married in a surprise Tuscan wedding in December last year. Since then, they’ve been the darlings of the Internet, with every new picture and post being widely shared and loved.

Earlier in the day, India's most popular couple were seen strolling the streets of England with Shikhar Dhawan and his family.

Just strolling around the street with these two strangers ?? pic.twitter.com/TlEOFqFzR5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2018

On Monday, the actor shared a picture where she is seen hugging the cricketer and she captioned the photo with a blue heart emoji.

K L Rahul also shared a picture with Virat, Anushka and Hardik Pandya while they were all aboard a train. "Loved the train journey today with these amazing people," he wrote.

On their ongoing tour of the United Kingdom, so far, India have played two Twenty20 International series (vs Ireland and England) and a One-Day International series against England.

While the visitors comprehensively won both T20I series, they lost the three-match ODI series 1-2. Kohli was the only bright spot on India's famed batting line-up, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer. The middle-order continued to disappoint with the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni unable to fire.

As far as his personal exploits are concerned, Kohli, on Tuesday surpassed AB de Villiers to become the fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs as skipper.

The 29-year-old achieved the feat during his 71-run knock against England in Leeds in just 49 innings while De Villiers achieved the feat in 60 innings.

India will now face England in five-match Test series scheduled to begin from August 1. Selectors named an 18-man squad for the first three Tests on Wednesday where Rishabh Pant got maiden Test call-up.

Following the limited overs series, Kohli maintained his position at the helm of ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batsmen while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved into the top-10 for bowlers thanks to his magical spells.