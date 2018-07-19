 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Read In

Updated: 19 July 2018 22:44 IST

The couple got married in a surprise Tuscan wedding in December last year.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been the darlings of the Internet. © Twitter

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently in England on national duty, has been accompanied by his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma. The internet is buzzing with pictures of the two either hanging out together or shopping in Leeds. On Thursday, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a stunning picture with his ladylove. It can easily be rated as their most-stylish picture ever. The couple got married in a surprise Tuscan wedding in December last year. Since then, they’ve been the darlings of the Internet, with every new picture and post being widely shared and loved.

Earlier in the day, India's most popular couple were seen strolling the streets of England with Shikhar Dhawan and his family. 

On Monday, the actor shared a picture where she is seen hugging the cricketer and she captioned the photo with a blue heart emoji.

K L Rahul also shared a picture with Virat, Anushka and Hardik Pandya while they were all aboard a train. "Loved the train journey today with these amazing people," he wrote.

Loved the train journey today with these amazing people. #UKDiaries

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

On their ongoing tour of the United Kingdom, so far, India have played two Twenty20 International series (vs Ireland and England) and a One-Day International series against England.

While the visitors comprehensively won both T20I series, they lost the three-match ODI series 1-2. Kohli was the only bright spot on India's famed batting line-up, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer. The middle-order continued to disappoint with the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni unable to fire.

As far as his personal exploits are concerned, Kohli, on Tuesday surpassed AB de Villiers to become the fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs as skipper. 

The 29-year-old achieved the feat during his 71-run knock against England in Leeds in just 49 innings while De Villiers achieved the feat in 60 innings. 

India will now face England in five-match Test series scheduled to begin from August 1. Selectors named an 18-man squad for the first three Tests on Wednesday where Rishabh Pant got maiden Test call-up.

Following the limited overs series, Kohli maintained his position at the helm of ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batsmen while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved into the top-10 for bowlers thanks to his magical spells.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • It can easily be rated as their most-stylish picture ever
  • Kohli took to Twitter and posted a stunning picture with his ladylove
  • Kohli was the only bright spot on India's famed batting line-up
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's English Rendezvous With Shikhar Dhawan And Family. Have A Dekko
'Wishful Thinking, Not A Challenge', Pat Cummins Clarifies Comment On Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Fan Wins Hearts
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.