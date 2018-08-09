 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli An Inspiration To Youngsters And 'Elders' Like Me, Says Azhar Mahmood
Read In

Updated: 09 August 2018 13:50 IST

Azhar Mahmood is the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

India vs England: Virat Kohli An Inspiration To Youngsters And
Kohli is currently in England with the Indian team, which is busy with a five-Test assignment. © Twitter

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was ecstatic after meeting Team India skipper Virat Kohli in England and stated that the 29-year-old was an inspiration for youngsters and elders alike. Mahmood, the Pakistan team bowling coach Pakistan took to Twitter and posted a picture alongside Virat Kohli with a caption that read, "Good to see you as always. An inspirational to the youngsters and & elders like me ?? @imVkohli all the best brother." The 43-year-old Mahmood, who took up the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) job in 2016, is a British citizen now.

Mahmood featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab even after the participation of Pakistan players in the T20 league was banned.

Kohli is currently in England with the Indian team, which is busy with a five-Test assignment.

The second Test between India and England is all set to kick off at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The visitors lost the series-opener as they failed to chase down a target of 194 in the fourth innings.

In spite of India's 31-run loss, Kohli made all the right noises following his Herculean batting effort at Edgbaston.

He had 134 runs from his previous 10 Test innings in England, but on this tour, he overhauled that mark with a 149-run knock in the first innings of the first Test.

After scoring his maiden ton on the English soil, Kohli returned in the second innings and played a 51-run knock to steer India closer to the 194 runs target set by England.

His teammates, however, couldn't support him and Team India fell short by 31 runs.

Kohli's superlative batting effort saw him surpass Australia's Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Test rankings as well.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mahmood featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab
  • Mahmood, who took up the PCB job in 2016, is a British citizen now
  • The 2nd Test between India and England is all set to kick off at Lord's
Related Articles
India vs England: Stuart Broad Set To Enter Elite Club Of Test All-Rounders
India vs England: Stuart Broad Set To Enter Elite Club Of Test All-Rounders
India vs England: Virat Kohli An Inspiration To Youngsters And
India vs England: Virat Kohli An Inspiration To Youngsters And 'Elders' Like Me, Says Azhar Mahmood
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Toss At Lord
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Toss At Lord's
India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord
India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord's A Tempting Thought
India vs England: James Anderson Rates Rivalry With Virat Kohli As
India vs England: James Anderson Rates Rivalry With Virat Kohli As 'Top-Of-The-Range' Stuff
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.