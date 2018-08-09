India vs England: Virat Kohli An Inspiration To Youngsters And 'Elders' Like Me, Says Azhar Mahmood

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was ecstatic after meeting Team India skipper Virat Kohli in England and stated that the 29-year-old was an inspiration for youngsters and elders alike. Mahmood, the Pakistan team bowling coach Pakistan took to Twitter and posted a picture alongside Virat Kohli with a caption that read, "Good to see you as always. An inspirational to the youngsters and & elders like me ?? @imVkohli all the best brother." The 43-year-old Mahmood, who took up the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) job in 2016, is a British citizen now.

Mahmood featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab even after the participation of Pakistan players in the T20 league was banned.

Kohli is currently in England with the Indian team, which is busy with a five-Test assignment.

The second Test between India and England is all set to kick off at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The visitors lost the series-opener as they failed to chase down a target of 194 in the fourth innings.

In spite of India's 31-run loss, Kohli made all the right noises following his Herculean batting effort at Edgbaston.

He had 134 runs from his previous 10 Test innings in England, but on this tour, he overhauled that mark with a 149-run knock in the first innings of the first Test.

After scoring his maiden ton on the English soil, Kohli returned in the second innings and played a 51-run knock to steer India closer to the 194 runs target set by England.

His teammates, however, couldn't support him and Team India fell short by 31 runs.

Kohli's superlative batting effort saw him surpass Australia's Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Test rankings as well.