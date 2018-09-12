India lost the fifth and final Test against England by 118 runs and suffered a 1-4 series defeat. India captain Virat Kohli said that the final scoreline of 1-4 is not a true reflection of how Team India competed in the five-match Test series . "I think the 1-4 scoreline is a fair one as England played better than us but we were not outplayed barring the Lord's Test," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. India lost the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London by 118 runs despite spectacular shows by KL Rahul (149) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (114) in the second innngs.

Kohli said despite the series defeat India can take a lot of positives from the series.

"We can take a lot of heart from this but we need to apply ourselves better the next time around," he said. "There is a reason why we voted Sam (Curran) to be the Man of the series. It takes character to come in and play like that. He put England forward in the 1st and 4th Test match." The Indian skipper vouched for result-oriented pitches in Test matches like this series has provided. "There should be exciting pitches all over. The crowd wants results and its good for the game," he said.

Kohli had special words of praise for Pant, who scored his maiden Test century Tuesday. "Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way," he said.

"I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys (Rahul and Pant)," Kohli said. "I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take our opportunities."

"The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one," he added. Kohli said the series has been a great advertisement for Test cricket.

As a parting shot, the Indian captain congratulated Alastair on completing a glorious cricketing career.

"Just one word for Cook. You have had a great career. All the best for all your future endeavours," Kohli signed off.

(With PTI inputs)