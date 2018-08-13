 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Admits Team Combination Was "A Bit Off" At Lord's

Updated: 13 August 2018 16:34 IST

Virat Kohli hopes his back problem will be over before the 3rd Test.

India vs England: Virat Kohli Admits Team Combination Was "A Bit Off" At Lord
Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to get back into winning ways in the Test series © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that the Indian team selection for the second Test against England was 'a bit off'. "I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. We have a chance to correct that next game. (At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli said after his team lost by an innings and 159 runs to trail 0-2 down in the five-match series. 

Kohli came into bat at number five due to his recurring back problem. The skipper was hopeful of getting fit before the crucial third Test. "Back is one thing that can be very tricky when it goes off. It happened during the latter half of the last leg of the South Africa tour when I missed a T20 game because that was very sudden. It happened one day before. The good thing is I have five days before the next Test.

"We are confident with rehab and strengthening I should be ready for the next game although not (with) the same intensity in the field. But I should be good enough to hold a position in the field and be 100 per cent with the bat," he said.

India could only manage to score 107 and 130 in the second Test and will need to avoid a loss in the third game to stay alive in the five-match series. The third match will start on August 18 in Nottingham.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
India vs England: Virat Kohli Admits Team Combination Was "A Bit Off" At Lord
India vs England: Virat Kohli Admits Team Combination Was "A Bit Off" At Lord's
India vs England: India
India vs England: India's Massive Loss Gets Slammed By Former Players, Media
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.