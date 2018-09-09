 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Twitter Lauds Ravindra Jadeja For Unbeaten Half-Century Against England

Updated: 09 September 2018 20:04 IST

Ravindra Jadeja along with debutant Hanuma Vihari (56), stitched a crucial partnership for the seventh wicket.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja batted well in testing conditions against England © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant half-century (86*) against England in the ongoing fifth and final Test on Sunday. Jadeja stood tall in India's pursuit to posting a decent first inning total of 292. Jadeja's inning was laced with 11 fours and one six. When India were reeling at 160/6, Jadeja along with debutant Hanuma Vihari (56) braved the English pace attack and ensured India got closer to England's first innings score of 332. Both the batsmen stitched together a partnership of 77 runs. Hanuma, courtesy his Test maiden fifty, became the fourth Indian to register a fifty-plus score in a Test debut innings in England. Rusi Modi (57* in 1946), Sourav Ganguly (131 in 1996) and Rahul Dravid (95 in 1996) are the other three Indians in the fray.

India's top order yet again collapsed as the England pacers got the better off the visitors. England had won the toss and opted to bat first. Alastair Cook (71), Moeen Ali (50) and Jos Buttler (89) played well to help the hosts reach 332. Jadeja also produced a sterling bowling show taking four wickets. Jadeja's victims were Keaton Jennings (23), Ben Stokes (11), Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler (89). Cook, who is playing his final Test, was looking in top form and was en route a century but Jasprit Bumrah cleaned him up in the 64th over. Cook will still have the chance to hit a century in his final Test.

India are currently trailing England 1-3 in the five-match Test series and will hope to win the final match to restore some pride.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 86 runs
  • India were all out for 292 runs against England in their first innings
  • Jadeja had returned with bowling figures of 4/79 in England's 1st innings
