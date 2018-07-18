Twitter Abuzz After MS Dhoni Takes Match Ball From Umpire. Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen taking the match ball from the umpires at the end of the 3rd One-day International against England at the Ehadingley cricket ground in Leeds on Tuesday, and Twitter went on overdrive as fans began to wonder about the significance of the move. England put up a strong all-round show to thump Team India by eight wickets in the series-deciding third and final ODI . The series loss marks this Indian team's first bilateral series defeat under Virat Kohli . But more than the defeat, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking the match ball from the umpires had the fans worried. Dhoni asked for the ball as the teams were walking back towards the pavilion.

Fans set Twitter ablaze after seeing Dhoni's action.

Here's the video of the MS Dhoni taking the ball from umpires after the game. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/C14FwhCwfq — Sai Kishore (@KSKishore537) July 17, 2018

MS Dhoni took the ball from umpire after the game !! His last game in England ?? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vuevBkuLjd — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) July 17, 2018

Big Question is Why MS Dhoni took the ball from umpires at the end of match ? pic.twitter.com/21lgRGNyl4 — Trends Dhoni (@TrendsDhoni) July 17, 2018

MS Dhoni is going to retire soon. Mark my words. Screenshot lelo. — Omayr Rajput (@itsumairr) July 17, 2018

I am scared now....it is not the time for DHONI to retire ...please Dhoni ...stay ...

Dont make any announcement ...please please ...it will be end of my Childhood ... — abhishek dwivedi (@abhishek_srkfan) July 17, 2018

Retierment announcement comming soon! ??Asia cup would be the last get go i think — rohitvig (@rv0005) July 17, 2018

It was England's second consecutive win as they bounced back strongly after the first ODI loss in Nottingham before they produced a handsome win at the Lord's.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 321 ODIs and 93 T20Is.

In 321 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

Dhoni has amassed 1487 runs in 93 T20Is at an average of 37.17, including two half-centuries.

Recently, Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. The former India skipper achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.