Rohit Sharma, After Test Snub, Flies Off For Vacation With Wife Ritika

Rohit Sharma, after being ignored from India's 18-man squad for the first three Tests of the five-match Test series against England, decided to go on a vacation with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife and wrote: "Exploring the beautiful city of Prague #PragueOldTown". The India's selection panel met in Leeds, the venue for England's eight-wicket win in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley on Wednesday, to pick the Test squad but Rohit failed to make it to the squad for the Test series.