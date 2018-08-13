 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Nasser Hussain Slams India, Says It's Looking Like "Men vs Boys"

Updated: 13 August 2018 23:21 IST

India has managed to score a mere 162, 107 and 130 in their previous three innings.

Nasser Hussain took a dig at India on Monday after their poor performance. © Reuters

Nasser Hussain took a dig at India on Monday after their poor performance in the first two Test matches against England. The former England cricketer said that India should play like the top-ranked Test side but at the moment it looks like 'men vs boys.' "India are No 1 in the world and it was meant to be a gun, tight series but at the moment it is men against boys. Their curve is going in the wrong direction," Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket.

The visitors have managed to score a mere 162, 107 and 130 in their previous three innings of the first two Tests.

Hussain feels that England are the best side in the world at home conditions but the focus is on India, who have so far had a dismal all-round performance.

"England are arguably the best in the world in these conditions but the real eye has to be on India - they have to be wary of the wheels completely falling off," Nasser Hussain said.

Nasser Hussain maintained that India have a formidable squad to put up on paper but they need to show it through their performances on the field.

"They have got to dig really deep - there are some really good cricketers in that dressing room and they have to come out fighting," he said.

The third Test starts on Saturday at Trent Bridge, with India now looking to become only the second team in history to win a five-Test series from 2-0 down after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia achieved the feat against England back in 1936/37.

Comments
India vs England: Nasser Hussain Slams India, Says It
