 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Unable To Hide His Delight

Updated: 22 July 2018 10:34 IST

Rohit Sharma posted a video of Ziva Dhoni cheering for Mumbai Indians.

Watch: MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva during IPL 2018. © BCCI

MS Dhoni is the undoubted king of Chennai. There is a frenzy among the Chennai fans everytime the former India captain dons the yellow of the Super Kings. In the course of IPL 2018, Dhoni's daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi were regularly seen cheering the CSK captain and the team from the stands. But there has been a development which is the source of much delight for Rohit Sharma -- Mumbai Indians skipper and probably misery for the CSK fans. Dhoni's daughter Ziva has changed camps and in a video posted on the Twitter handle of Rohit, she can be seen rooting for Mumbai Indians.

In a cheeky post where he even tags MS Dhoni and Sakshi, Rohit wrote: "We have a new @mipaltan fan in the house yo!!"

The video was an instant hit with fans going gaga over the adorable Ziva.

Rohit Sharma has been in a positive mood despite being dropped from India's 18-man squad for the first three Tests of the five-match Test series against England.

The stylish right-hander has played 9 Tests at home and scored 769 runs at an astonishing average of 85.44, including three centuries and five half-centuries.

But, his away record is not that impressive.

Rohit has played 16 Tests overseas and scored 710 runs at an average of 25.35, including four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has had problems of his own with couple of poor performances with the bat drawing the ire of some fans. However, the former India captain has got the backing of current skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, both of whom made a staunch defence of Dhoni after some of the criticism.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni England vs India, 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit shares video of Ziva Dhoni cheering for Mumbai Indians
  • MS Dhoni captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL
  • Rohit Sharma is the skipper of the Mumbai Indians
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Unable To Hide His Delight
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-Up By BCCI Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Fan Wins Hearts
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
MS Dhoni Will Have To Up His Game To Be India
MS Dhoni Will Have To Up His Game To Be India's Choice For World Cup, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 112
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.