MS Dhoni Turns 37, Suresh Raina Celebrates India's 'Blessed Day' With An Adorable Post

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and as expected, his current and former teammates have adorable wishes for the former Team India skipper. One wish that stand out is from Dhoni's India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, who wrote that the wicket-keeper batsman is a legend and his birthday is a 'blessed day' for the country. "Walking out of your 500th international match & gracefully walking into the blessed day of India, when a legend like you was born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @msdhoni ??You have been my inspiration & will always be! I cherish all our good times! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni," posted Raina, alongwith an adorable picture.

Later, Raina also posted a picture with Dhoni wishing him 'Happy Birthday'. He tweeted, "Happy birthday to the legend @msdhoni. There can be nobody like you."

Jasprit Bumrah also posted a birthday wish for MS Dhoni. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai! May your birthday be as wonderful as you are! Have a great one! @msdhoni "

On the eve of his 37th birthday, when Dhoni came out to bat in the second T20I against England in Cardiff, he became the third Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches. The two other Indian players to have achieved the feat are Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with 664 games and 509 matches respectively.

Dhoni made his India debut back in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has played 318 matches since then. The right-handed batsman has accumulated 9967 runs in the ODIs so far. Famous for his lightening glovework, he has taken 297 catches and has been involved in 107 stumpings. While Dhoni is still a part of the limited overs side, he retired from the longest format of the game in 2014.

Dhoni is also the only captain in the history of cricket to win three ICC trophies. India first lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 under his captaincy and then won the ICC World Cup 2011. India followed the 2011 World Cup win with a victorious triumph in 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain in January 2017.