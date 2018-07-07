 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: MS Dhoni Exacts Revenge On Kuldeep Yadav For Cake-Smearing Stunt

Updated: 07 July 2018 22:06 IST

Dhoni exacted instant revenge on Kuldeep by smearing cake on the spinner's face, head and back.

MS Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday with his family and India teammates. © Instagram

MS Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday with his family and India teammates on Saturday in Cardiff. In a video posted on the Instagram account of the former captain himself, star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, in a customary celebration, can be seen smearing cake on Dhoni's face. However, Dhoni exacted instant revenge on Kuldeep by smearing cake on the spinner's face, head and back as other teammates along with Sakshi Dhoni and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma enjoyed the entire episode unfold.

"This is what happens when u keeping bossing around for the whole year and finally youngsters get a chance to give it back.thanks guys for making the day special," Dhoni captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dedicated a video to the former World Cup-winning captain in which his daughter Ziva could be heard teasing Dhoni that he is getting older.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi expressed her emotions towards her husband and credited the Ranchi stalwart for "teaching her about life in the past 10 years".

"Happy Bday to you ! Even words wont do justice to how you are as a human being ... 10 years i have learnt a lot from you ... and continue to .. thank u for making me see and deal with life in a straightforward practical way," she wrote as caption with a photo of the two together, in which Dhoni was seen covered in cake," the Instagram post read.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni uploaded a video on his Instagram account
  • Dhoni exacted instant revenge on Kuldeep by smearing cake on his face
  • Thanks guys for making the day special, Dhoni captioned the video
