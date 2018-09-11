 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Mohammed Shami Watched Videotapes Of James Anderson, Stuart Broad's Bowling To Understand English Conditions

Updated: 11 September 2018 11:12 IST

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami said he watched videos of England star pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson to better understand and improve his bowling in English conditions.

Mohammed Shami Watched Videotapes Of James Anderson, Stuart Broad
© Reuters

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami said he watched videos of England star pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson to better understand and improve his bowling in English conditions. "If you compare my performances on this tour with those in 2014, I have improved a lot. Overall, all of us have done well. I've learnt a lot, especially how to bowl away from home, how focused you need to be," Shami said.

"I've got to learn a lot. In 2014 when I came here, I wasn't that experienced. I wasn't mature either. This time, I watched videotapes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad's bowling. I saw what areas they bowled in, in these conditions. I've got to learn a lot," he added.

After overcoming inconsistency in South Africa and personal problems later on, Shami has bowled well in the ongoing series against England, taking 16 wickets in five Tests.

Shami bowled his heart out in the first as well as the second innings, but had no rewards to show for it. He went wicketless (0/72) in the first innings despite beating the bat of Moeen Ali innumerable times and took 2-110 in the second innings as England set an imposing 464-run target.

"Some things depend on luck too. When you bowl, your target is to bowl a good line and length. Whether you get a wicket or not depends on luck. Of course it is frustrating that I beat the bat many times and still didn't get a wicket. But it's okay. Whatever God gives me, I have to accept," Shami said.

Asked to put his overall performance in context, he said, "The saddest time is when as a bowler you work hard and don't succeed. The saddest time will be the first innings yesterday. I've never beaten the bat so many times in my life.

"When it comes to fun, all of our players like to joke around with each other. We have fun all the time. When you're on the field, you have to be serious. But off the field, to pass the time or ease the pressure, you need fun and music. We have both in our camp."

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Stuart Broad James Anderson England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shami went wicketless (0/72) in the first innings
  • Shami has bowled well in the ongoing series against England
  • I've learnt a lot, especially how to bowl away from home: Shami
Related Articles
India Need To Be Mentally Tough If They Want To Win In Australia, Feels Adam Gilchrist
India Need To Be Mentally Tough If They Want To Win In Australia, Feels Adam Gilchrist
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook Shines As India Stumble In Run Chase On Day 4
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook Shines As India Stumble In Run Chase On Day 4
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja Determined To Represent India In All Three Formats
India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja Determined To Represent India In All Three Formats
Moeen Ali Lavishes Praise On Indian Bowling Attack After Sterling Show On Day 1
Moeen Ali Lavishes Praise On Indian Bowling Attack After Sterling Show On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.