India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul, Pant Steady India Against England

Opener KL Rahul scored his fifth Test century and first of the series at a brisk pace in the morning session as India went into lunch with 165 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets on Day 5 of the Oval Test. Battling for an unlikely draw and to avoid a 4-1 series defeat, KL Rahul held one end of the fort strongly in the first session of the final day. Resuming on the overnight total of 58 for three, the Indian opener along with Ajinkya Rahane stitched an important 117-run partnership for the fourth wicket. In the first half of the morning session both batsmen scored freely and denied the English bowlers any opportunity of taking a wicket. But after the drinks break, Moeen Ali gave England the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 37. Ben Stokes removed Hanuma Vihari for a duck in the successive over, claiming the fifth Indian wicket. Rishabh Pant (12*) was batting alongside Rahul (108*) when umpires decided to go for the lunch break. With India requiring another 297 runs to win, the Indian lower order has a daunting task in front of them. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, straight from The Oval, London

18:44 IST: Four and 100-run partnership comes up between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Short ball from Ben Stokes and Pant pulls it away through mid wicket for a boundary. IND 221-5 after 54.5 overs.

18:41 IST: FOUR! KL Rahul is playing really well today. Smashes Moeen Ali this time straight down the ground to collect a boundary. Partnership between Rahul and Pant has now moved into the nineties. IND 213-5 after 54 overs.

18:35 IST: Four and 200 up for India! Rishabh Pant hits Adil Rashid in front of square to collect a four runs. Alastair Cook at the boundary line had no chance to cut that off. Pant is now looking confident against the England spinners. IND 203-5 after 52.3 overs.

18:23 IST: FOUR! Full and wide from Adil Rashid and Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the right of mid-off to collect four runs. Pant is not hesitating to go aerial against the spinner. IND 189-5 after 48.4 overs.

18:17 IST: FOUR! Rishabh Pant ends Adil Rashid's over with a boundary. Short and wide outside off from the leggie and Pant places the ball behind point to collect four runs. IND 177-5 after 47 overs.

18:14 IST: Tight start from Moeen Ali after lunch. Two runs from his first over in the second session. Adil Rashid will continue from the other end for England. IND 170-5 after 46 overs.

18:10 IST: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are back at the centre for India. Moeen Ali will bowl the first over for England in the post-lunch session.

Lunch break - India 167 for the loss of 5 wickets. Need another 297 runs to win with 5 wickets remaining.

17:32 IST: Tight end to the first session from Adil Rashid. Just one run from his final over before the break. KL Rahul walks back unbeaten on 108 runs alongside Rishabh Pant on 12 runs.

17:28 IST: SIX! Colossal strike from Rishabh Pant. Charges down the track against Moeen Ali and deposits the ball over long-on for a six. IND 166-5 after 44 overs.

17:16 IST: Four and 100 up for KL Rahul! What an inning this has been from the opener. Scores his 5th hundred in Test cricket. Slaps Ben Stokes down the ground for a boundary. First ton of the series as well for him. IND 152-5 after 41 overs.

17:10 IST: Consecutive boundaries for KL Rahul! First one was a reverse sweep and then Rahul slog sweeps the next ball of Moeen Ali to collect back-to-back boundaries. Rahul is looking confident against the off spinner now. IND 137-5 after 39.4 overs.

16:56 IST: OUT! Ben Stokes strikes in his first over of the morning session. Hanuma Vihari (0) fails to impress in the second innings of his debut Test. Hands a straight forward catch to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Gets beaten by the bounce. India are 5 down now. IND 121-5 after 36.4 overs.

16:54 IST: Bowling change for England! Ben Stokes comes in to replace Sam Curran.

16:51 IST: OUT! Moeen Ali strikes for England. Trying to go for a sweep, ball finds the toe of Rahane's bat. Keaton Jennings takes a simple catch. Rahane walks back after scoring 37 runs. IND 120-4 after 35.3 overs.

16:39 IST: FOUR! Sam Curran from round the wicket angles the ball in and Rahane flicks it off his pads to collect a boundary. Beautiful shot from the Indian vice captain. IND 115-3 after 34.4 overs.

6:39 IST: Four and 100-run partnership comes up between KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. Rahul drives Moeen Ali's half volley through extra-covers to collect a boundary. IND 105-3 after 33.1 overs.

16:36 IST: Four and 100 up for India! Sam Curran bowls wide outside off and Rahane guides the ball to the vacant point region to collect a boundary. Both batsmen are now looking confident now at the centre. IND 101-3 after 32.2 overs.

16:29 IST: Review from England. Moeen Ali looks confident on that one. Original decision from Kumar Dharmasena is not out. And the decision stays. Replay clearly shows that the impact was outside the line of the off stump. KL Rahul survives. IND 97-3 after 31.4 overs.

16:26 IST: FOUR! Rahane takes a couple of steps down the ground against Sam Curran and places the ball exactly between extra cover and mid off to collect a boundary. Brilliant timing and placement on that one from Rahane. IND 97-3 after 30.5 overs.

16:20 IST: Spin introduced for the first time on Day 5. Moeen Ali replaces Stuart Broad.

16:18 IST: Beaten! Sam Curran is troubling both Rahul and Rahane at the moment. The ball after pitching is going away with the angle causing trouble to both the batsmen. Rahul, this time makes the mistake. Leans forward and the ball just misses the outside edge. IND 90-3 after 28.5 overs.

16:06 IST: Bowling change for England! Sam Curran comes in to replace James Anderson.

15:54 IST: FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from KL Rahul. Times the ball to perfection. Stuart Broad pitches the ball wide outside off stump, Rahul leans forward and places the ball in the gap to collect a boundary. IND 81-3 after 23.3 overs.

15:48 IST: Four leg-byes for India! Stuart Broad drags down the leg side. The ball clips the thigh pad of Rahane and goes fine down the leg side over the fence. IND 76-3 after 22 overs.

15:37 IST: Maiden! Stuart Broad bowls a tight over from the other end. Ajinkya Rahane plays the all the six deliveries defensively. IND 62-3 after 20 overs.

15:33 IST: Four and 50 for KL Rahul! Scores his first fifty of the series. James Anderson drifts on to the pads and Rahul clips the ball away to mid wicket to collect a boundary. Scores his 12th fifty in Test cricket. IND 62-3 after 19 overs.

15:29 IST: KL Rahul (46) and Ajinkya Rahane (10) are at the centre to start the fifth Day for India. James Anderson will bowl the first over of the morning for England.

14:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of Day 5 of the 5th and final Test between India and England.

Deflated after fielding for over 112 overs, India's wobbly top-order once again faltered with Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) dismissed in quick succession with day end score being 58 for three. With 406 runs required on the final day and seven wickets in hand, an embarrassing 1-4 series defeat looks imminent for India as of now. The wily Jimmy Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Stuart Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's (434 wickets).

Dhawan's poor technique was once again exposed as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson. Ditto for Pujara, who got a sharp incutter that breached his defence. He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one. Skipper Virat Kohli after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters. KL Rahul (46 batting) batted in cavalier fashion hitting eight boundaries in the company of Ajinkya Rahane (10 batting).

However, the day certainly belonged to Cook, who scored his 33rd hundred his last appearance to join a select band of players having scored a hundred on debut and final Test. He is fifth in the list after Reginal Duff, Bill Ponsford, Greg Chappell and Mohammed Azharuddin.His 286-ball knock had 14 boundaries and it certainly overshadowed Cook's 190 ball effort that had 12 fours and a six. Their partnership literally killed the contest after Ishant Sharma's ankle injury had pegged India further back. In the post-lunch session, the duo looked to build on their partnership and further frustrate the Indian bowlers, bringing up their 200-stand off 303 balls.

Root, on 94, got a second life as Cheteshwar Pujara dropped him at first slip off Mohammed Shami (2-97) in the 77th over. He then went on to score his 14th Test hundred off 151 balls. Thereafter, Root started attacking as England crossed 300 in the 88th over. India were a bowler short with Ishant leaving the field due to ankle pain.