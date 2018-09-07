India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England Begin Precariously In Cook's Farewell Test

After winning the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton by 60 runs, England took and an unassailable 3-1 lead against India in the five-Test series. With the final Test scheduled to start from Friday in London, battered and bruised Team India will aim for a consolation win, ending the long tour on a positive note. A scoreline of 2-3 will definitely look much better than 1-4 as India will also look to spoil Alastair Cook's farewell party at Kennington Oval. Chief coach Ravi Shastri has tried to keep the morale of the team high by calling it the "best travelling side in last 15 years", something that is not corroborated by facts. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 5th Test, Day 1, straight from Kennington Oval, London

15:52 IST: Play and a miss! Keaton Jennings tries to drive Jasprit Bumrah's final ball of the over but fails to connect. The ball after pitching moves further away. ENG 13-0 after 5 overs.

15:46 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the morning for England and Alastair Cook. Ishant Sharma drifts on to the pads and Cook flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for four runs. ENG 13-0 after 3.3 overs.

15:42 IST: Another tight over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. In his first two overs, Bumrah has managed to move the ball across the left-handers. ENG 9-0 after 3 overs.

15:38 IST: First over from Ishant Sharma comes to an end. Six runs from it. Bumrah to continue with three slips and a gully. ENG 7-0 after 2 overs.

15:35 IST: First runs off the bat for Alastair Cook. Punches Ishant Sharma through the cover region for three runs. ENG 4-0 after 1.2 overs.

15:33 IST: England are off the mark with a bye. Jasprit Bumrah strays down the leg side on the final ball of his first over. Rishabh Pant fails to collect the ball cleanly and Cook runs a single. Ishant Sharma will share the new ball from the other end. ENG 1-0 after 1 over.

15:29 IST: Openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are at the centre for England. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India.

15:05 IST: England have gone in with an unchanged playing XI.

15:03 IST: Indian team - Two changes for India in the playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin sits out due to injury. Ravindra Jadeja replaces him. All-rounder Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Hardik Pandya.

15:01 IST: England skipper Joe Root wins the toss and opts to bat first against India.

14:43 IST: What a moment! Hanuma Vihari makes his Test debut for India.

14:40 IST: Here's a look at the pitch on day 1 of the fifth Test.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of day 1 of the 5th and final Test between India and England.

A statistical lowdown will show that India under Sourav Ganguly's leadership drawn Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivanarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won twin series in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. Under Anil Kumble, India won a Test match on a bouncy Perth for the first time while under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

Having lost back to back overseas series in South Africa and England, the myth of being good travellers has been busted and they have not been able to convince that they are good enough to win a series outside sub-continent. Kohli-led side though has retained its number one Test ranking despite series' losses in both overseas tours in 2018 thus far. In this backdrop, Kohli's India will be playing a Test match where team combination will again come under focus. While they would want to play the best possible eleven, there is also a case for experimentation with the line-up. With Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the Test squad, the Indian selectors are looking ahead to the next line of openers. And with Murali Vijay dropped, they need to firm up plans ahead as attention will soon turn to the tour of Australia in December.

A school of thought suggests that Shaw should be thrown into the deep end of the pool to ascertain if he can take on the pressure of facing the best bowlers international cricket has to offer. Even if he fails to get going in this one-off Test, at age 18, Shaw still has time to climb the ladder again. Meanwhile, any success on his part will provide an easy answer to the opening conundrum ahead of the Australian tour.