India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Indian Pacers Fail To Find Early Breakthrough

Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten century (132*) to help India post 273 all-out in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday. England were 6/0 after four overs, trailing India by 21 runs, before the day's play ended. Replying to England's 246, India rode Pujara's brilliantly paced essay which lasted 257 balls and was laced with 16 fours to get past England even after losing wickets in a hurry post lunch. Along with skipper Virat Kohli (46), Pujara stitched together 92-run third wicket stand to lay the foundation and then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

15:55 IST: FOUR! Keaton Jennings collects his first boundary of the day. Plays the ball late through the vacant gully region for four runs. ENG 21-0 after 10.2 overs.

15:54 IST: Bowling change for India! Jasprit Bumrah replaces Ravichandran Ashwin. ENG 16-0 after 10 overs.

15:42 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the morning for England and Alastair Cook. Ishant strays on to the pads and Cook flicks it away to mid-wicket region for four runs. ENG 13-0 after 7.2 overs.

15:40 IST: Big appeal for LBW from Ashwin on the final ball of his second over. Umpire adjourns not out. Skipper Virat decides not to take the review. ENG 9-0 after 7 overs.

15:37 IST: Maiden! Ishant Sharma starts with a maiden from the other end. Right on the money from the lanky pacer in his first over. ENG 7-0 after 6 overs.

15:33 IST: Just one run from Ashwin's first over of the morning. Ishant Sharma will share the ball with him from the other end. ENG 7-0 after 5 overs.

15:32 IST: First run on the board for England on the third day. On the pads from Ashwin and Cook guides the ball to the on-side for a single. ENG 7-0 after 4.5 overs.

15:29 IST: Openers Alstair Cook and Keaton Jennings are at the centre to start day 3 for England. Ravichandran Ashwin will start the proceedings for India.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England.

Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings. He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration.

It was appropriate, even as the visitors inched closer to England's first-innings effort. Pujara's footwork against spin, always a feature of his game in home conditions, came to the fore in the first innings of an overseas Test, and it helped India. As he settled down, the batsman looked comfortable against the pacers and ensured there was no hiccup from at least one end. In what turned out to be another eventful day of Test cricket, India slumped from 161 for four to 195 for eight in the final session of play, with veteran off-spinner Moeen Ali doing the bulk of the damage.

Had it not been for Mooen's impressive return of 5/63, India would have run away with the game as the visitors negated the seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the first session, reaching 100 for two at lunch. England enjoyed the upper hand in the post-lunch session despite dogged defiance from Pujara as India went into tea at 181 for five. Rishabh Pant (0) patiently left the deliveries outside the off-stump before Moeen Ali got one to straighten and trapped him leg-before at the stroke of tea.

Pujara, however, batted in his customary style, reaching 70 off 151 balls with nine boundaries to his credit. Pujara took time to settle down and waited patiently for the loose deliveries to dispatch them to the boundary. Skipper Virat Kohli (46) once again looked good for a big score before Sam Curran managed to draw him forward, inducing a thickish outside edge to Alastair Cook in the slip cordon.