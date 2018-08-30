India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: England Lose Keaton Jennings, Joe Root Early

Virat Kohli's Indian team produced a fine turnaround performance to thrash England by 203 runs in the third Test of the series at Trent Bridge to keep themselves alive in the five-match series. Back from the brink of a series defeat, the visitors will now look to draw parity when the two teams square off for the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl starting Thursday. The comprehensive win in Nottingham, following a couple of gut-wrenching defeats, gave India hopes of coming from 0-2 down to win a five-match series , something achieved just once in Test history, by a Don Bradman-inspired Australia against England in Ashes 1936/37. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 4th Test, DAY 1, straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

16:21 IST: Brilliant display of swing bowling from Ishant Sharma at the moment. Last ball cuts Jonny Bairstow in half. Superb diving take from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. ENG 21-2 after 9.5 overs.

16:15 IST: FOUR! Wide ball outside off-stump from Jasprit Bumrah and Alastair Cook squeezes it to third man boundary for four runs. ENG 21-2 after 8.3 overs.

16:13 IST: Brilliant over from Ishant Sharma comes to an end. Both Ishant and Bumrah are bowling brilliantly at the moment. England are in trouble after losing two wickets in quick succession. ENG 17-2 after 8 overs.

16:06 IST: OUT! Review from Joe Root. Original decision is out. And the decision stays. Ishant Sharma strikes from the other end. Traps Joe Root in front of the stumps. Replay clearly shows that the ball was hitting the stumps. Root walks back after scoring 4 runs. ENG 15-2 after 7.1 overs.

15:59 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the morning for England comes from the bat of Alastair Cook. Ishant bowls wide out-side the off-stump and Cook flashes hard. The ball reaches the fence in no time. ENG 10-1 after 5.5 overs.

15:56 IST: Terrific over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. England could have been two down but Joe Root survives. ENG 6-1 after 5 overs.

15:52 IST: Review from India. Original decision is not out. It's a no-ball. Replay clearly shows that Bumrah's front leg was outside the bowling line. Joe Root survives even after the ball strikes his pads right in front of the stumps. Unlucky for Bumrah and team India. ENG 4-1 after 4.3 overs.

15:49 IST: Another Ishant Sharma over comes to an end. Both seamers bowling at a brilliant line and length at the moment. ENG 3-1 after 4 overs.

15:39 IST: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood. Misjudgement from Keaton Jennings as he is caught right in front of the stumps. Departs for a duck. Brilliant in-swinging delivery from Bumrah. ENG 1-1 after 2.1 overs.

15:39 IST: First over from Ishant Sharma is a maiden. ENG 1-0 after 2 overs.

15:35 IST: Beaten! Round the wicket from Ishant Sharma and Cook falls for it. Ball goes past the outside edge straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. ENG 1-0 after 1.2 overs.

15:34 IST: First over from Jasprit Bumrah produces just one run. Ishant Sharma will share the new ball from the other end. ENG 1-0 after 1 over.

15:32 IST: First runs on the board for England and Alastair Cook. Gets off the mark with a single down to fine leg. Bumrah drifts on to the pads and Cook easily clips it away for a single. ENG 1-0 after 0.2 overs.

15:29 IST: Openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are at the centre for England. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India.

15:06 IST: England have made two changes in the playing XI. Sam Curran and Moeen Ali come in with Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope missing out.

We have WON the toss and will BAT first!



FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/2gktsvlmk0#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pEOYaA0Bp1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2018

15:05 IST: Playing XI for India unchanged.

We have an unchanged team for the 4th Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xTMpEmtiGX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2018

15:01 IST: England skipper Joe Root wins the toss, opts to bat first against India in the fourth Test.

England wins the toss and elects to bat first.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dUP7VSn9IJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2018

14:55 IST: Pitch report - There is a tinge of green on top of the surface but dryness underneath. The dryness will come into play later on says Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report on Day 1.

14:40 IST: Here's a look at the pitch.

14:30 IST: We are 30 minutes away from the toss.

14:15 IST: It's a bright and sunny morning on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Southampton.

Hello from a bright and sunny morning at The Ageas Bowl.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XnYm2oj8ef — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2018

14:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and England.

On the other hand, England, who won their last encounter against India in Southampton by 266 runs, head into the fourth Test fretting over Jonny Bairstow's fitness. The wicket-keeper batsman broke a finger during the third Test at Trent Bridge and the hosts are still to consider whether they need to bolster their fallible top order. If Bairstow is ruled out completely, James Vince is set for an England recall on his home ground, with one-day wicket-keeper Jos Buttler taking over behind the stumps as happened during the third Test.

With a green-top laid out for the fourth Test, India will once again count on their pacers, who exposed the frailties in England top-order and accounted for 38 out of 46 wickets in the series so far. With the batsmen also finally coming to the party, there is little chance of tinkering with the playing XI. India have yet to field the same side for two consecutive Tests under Kohli's captaincy.

But that could change following a dominant display in Nottingham where, for the second match of the series, Kohli scored exactly 200 runs, including a century, having achieved the same feat in the first Test at Edgbaston. Ravichandran Ashwin's fitness continues to be a concern for India. He played through a hip stress during the Nottingham Test. So, Ravindra Jadeja has been gearing up with both bat and ball, hoping for a first call-up in this series just in case Ashwin isn't available at toss time.