India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 5: India Beat England By 203 Runs To Claim A Massive Win

Jasprit Bumrah took his international Test career's second five-wicket haul (5/85) for India as England hung on 311/9 at the end of day four on Tuesday at Trent Bridge. India now need a wicket on the final day to script an important victory. Defeat today will see England's lead in the five test series cut to 2-1, setting up an exciting fourth test encounter at Southampton starting next Thursday. While the Indian bowlers dominated the day, England batsmen Jos Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62) gave the hosts a glimmer of hope after losing early wickets. They batted on as the Indian bowlers failed to get a breakthrough with the old ball. Once the new ball was taken, England batsmen fell prey to the swing of Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. England will need another 210 runs on the final day. ( Live Scorecard )

The last pair of Adil Rashid (30 batting) and Jimmy Anderson (8) played nearly six overs and will pray that fickle English weather come to their rescue. Flamboyant stroke players Buttler and Stokes curbed their natural instinct to added 169 runs in 57.2 overs in a show of grit and application. It was a tough period for the Indian bowlers as the two players were ready to grind it out. Buttler playing 176 balls with 21 boundaries but more importantly Stokes, who consumed 187 deliveries, hitting only six fours. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Highlights between India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 5, straight from Trent Bridge

15:41 IST: India beat England by 203 runs to win the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge.

England 317 all-out

15:40 IST: WICKET! James Anderson departs as India beat England by 203 runs. R Ashwin gets the final wicket.

15:40 IST: Adil Rashid and James Anderson staying put and frustrating the Indian bowlers here. | England 316/9 after 104.2 overs

15:35 IST: Mohammed Shami bowls the second over of the day. One wicket separates India from a win at Trent Bridge.

15:33 IST: England survive the first over as Pandya bowls a maiden over. England 311/9

15:30 IST: Hardik Pandya begins the proceedings with the ball for India as Rashid and Anderson are at the middle.

15:30 IST: Day 5, Session 1 begins.

15:10 IST: Before the fifth day gets underway, you may listen to what Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma had to say on their impressive showing with the ball.

15:05 IST: India 329, 352/7 decl, England 161, 311/9 after 102 overs at stumps on day 4, need 210 more runs to win

15:03 IST: India are a wicket away from a much-needed victory against England.

15:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test between India and England.

While India were never in trouble but the period once again defined the beauty of Test cricket where it was once again proved why patience is the most important virtue for top teams. However, things changed dramatically after skipper Virat Kohli took the second new ball and Bumrah got Buttler and Jonny Bairstow (0) off successive deliveries. Buttler shouldered arms to an angular delivery expecting to go over stumps but it cut back sharply to hit the knee roll and was adjudged leg-before.