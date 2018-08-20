India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India Aim To Extend Lead

A disciplined batting helped India score 124/2 in their second innings, taking 292 runs lead at stumps on the second day of the third Test against England at Trent Brige on Sunday. Cheteshwar Pujara (33) and captain Virat Kohli (8) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day. For England, Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes chipped in one wicket each in the last session. The day started with England bowlers wrapping up India's first innings for 329 just before the lunch. Ajinkya Rahane (81) and skipper Virat Kohli (97) shone with the bat and helped India post a challenging score. Resuming the second day at 307 for six, India's lower-order batsmen -- Ravichandran Ashwin (14) Ishant Sharma (1 not out), Mohammed Shami(3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) -- failed to make any substantial contribution to the score. Overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant only managed to add just two runs to his score before going back to the pavilion. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live updates of India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3, straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham
15:05 IST: Pitch Report - Slightly overcast but much warmer on Day 3 of the third Test. What happens up in the sky will decide what happens on the pitch says Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report.
14:35 IST: Here's how the pitch looks on the morning of Day 3 of the third Test.
14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the third Test at Trent Bridge.
Coming into bat, England started their innings steadly. The hosts were 46/0, trailing by 283 runs at lunch. England openers Alastair Cook Aand Keaton Jennings applied themselves handsomely and made sure they went for lunch without losing any wicket. Cook faced 30 balls and slammed three boundaries while Jennings played 25 deliveries and hit the same number of boundaries. But after lunch, England struggled as Indian bolwers bounced back in style.
Hardik Pandya's 5/28 broke the back of English batting line-up as the hosts were bundled out for 161 in their first innings. India rode on a brilliant bowling display as the entire England batsmen were wrapped after they added just 115 runs in the second session of the second day.
Apart from Pandya, pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah scalped couple of wickets each conceding 32 and 37 runs respectively while Mohammed Shami bagged one. Jos Buttler was the top scorer for the hosts with his 39 runs while openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings chipped in with 29 and 20 runs respectively.
The final session saw Indian batsmen swelling their overall lead. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (44) and Lokesh Rahul (36) gave the steady start. But just when things seemed good in the middle Rahul was sent back to the pavilion. He was clean-bowled by Ben Stokes. Soon, after adding 61 runs with Pujara, Dhawan was also dismissed by spinner Adil Rashid when scoreboard was reading 111. But Kohli and Pujara then played sensibly and without losing their wickets and ended the day by swelling their lead.
Pitch report - Sanjay Manjrekar says there are a few rough patches on both the sides. Reckons it would have been more helpful for the left-arm spinner. Ends by saying the conditions overhead plays a huge role in how the pitch behaves.
England on the other hand, will hope for an Indian batting collapse, if they are to have a chance in this game. Once again, their pacers will hold the key for them. Will they wreck havoc or will the Indian batsman continue from where they left off yesterday? Stay tuned to find out.
Hello and welcome to the third day of the third Test between England and India. The visitors are in the driver's seat and they probably have a chance to bat the hosts out of the game. They still have 8 wickets in hand and with Kohli and Pujara, who looked in sublime touch yesterday, they will surely be trying to do so.
... Day 3, Session 1 ...
That's it from our side. We will be back on Day 3 with the visitors starting the day in a commanding position. Do join us then at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, ciao.
Hardik Pandya gives a quick interview. He is delighted after picking a fifer. Feels that his batsmen batted superbly in the first innings and informs that post-lunch they decided to bowl in the right areas consistently. Further adds that the plan was to choke the run flow as the wickets weren't coming initially. Says that he is not afraid to get driven as it also gives him the chance to pick up wickets when the ball is moving. On the wicket of Woakes, he mentions that it was a plan to bowl short as he was told that Chris has got out a few times in the past against such deliveries. Signs off by saying that he doesn't care what people say about him and he has the backing of his team which is more important.
For the Men in Blue, all the bowlers did a commendable job as for the first time in this series they had the opposition on the mat. Bumrah, Ishant and Shami got their names in the wickets column as well and helped restrict England to just 161. They were relentless in their approach as the home team lost 9 wickets in a space of mere 74 runs. Buttler's T20-style heroics reduced the deficit but still, India ended up getting a handy 168-run lead.
Earlier in the day, Pant along with Ashwin came in to bat on an overcast morning. They couldn't do much as the remaining four wickets were removed by the Broad-Anderson duo. India could only add 22 runs to their overnight score, however, it looked more than enough on this Trent Bridge track. In reply, Cook and Jennings did rush to a 50-run opening stand, but afterwards, it was a one-way traffic. Pandya, the bowling star, ran through the middle order on his way to his maiden 5-fer in Tests. In the due process, 16 wickets were lost in the day (India - 6, England - 10).
What a day of cricket we have had. The team from the subcontinent will be elated with the position they find themselves in at the end of the day's play. Their batters have made sure that their already advantageous position is solidified even more in the last session. Just like the first innings, Dhawan and Rahul stitched a 50-run stand, and the latter lost his wicket at exactly the same score. After that, Pujara and Dhawan played cautiously before the southpaw got stumped out on 44 to Rashid. Afterwards, the Indian skipper along with Pujara played for Stumps.
Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli
And it's another easy leave outside the off stump for Kohli. That will be Stumps on Day 2 and India lead by 292.